Netflix Fires Back At Diddy’s Stolen Footage Allegations

BY Cole Blake 643 Views
NBA: All Star Game
February 15, 2015; New York, NY, USA; Recording artist Puff Daddy (Sean Combs a.k.a. Diddy, P. Diddy) during halftime of the 2015 NBA All-Star Game at Madison Square Garden. The West defeated the East 163-158. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Diddy was furious with Netflix for putting out 50 Cent's new documentary, "Sean Combs: The Reckoning," on Tuesday.

Netflix has issued a response to Diddy's team alleging that the company illegally obtained footage of the Bad Boy mogul for its new documentary, Sean Combs: The Reckoning. In a statement provided to Variety, a spokesperson for the streaming platform labeled the idea false and defended 50 Cent's role as an executive producer.

“The claims being made about ‘Sean Combs: The Reckoning’ are false," they wrote. "The project has no ties to any past conversations between Sean Combs and Netflix. The footage of Combs leading up to his indictment and arrest were legally obtained. This is not a hit piece or an act of retribution. Curtis Jackson is an executive producer but does not have creative control. No one was paid to participate.”

Read More: 50 Cent's "Sean Combs: The Reckoning" Could Result In A Legal Battle With Diddy

How To Watch "Sean Combs: The Reckoning"

Fans can check out Sean Combs: The Reckoning on Netflix following its release on Tuesday. While 50 Cent serves as the executive producer, Alex Stapleton directed the film, which features numerous celebrities and associates of Diddy discussing their alleged experiences with him.

Diddy's team labeled the project a "hit piece" in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. They wrote: “Netflix’s so-called ‘documentary’ is a shameful hit piece. Today’s GMA teaser confirms that Netflix relied on stolen footage that was never authorized for release. As Netflix and CEO Ted Sarandos know, Mr. Combs has been amassing footage since he was 19 to tell his own story, in his own way. It is fundamentally unfair, and illegal, for Netflix to misappropriate that work.”

They also targeted 50 Cent's role in the project specifically. “It is equally staggering that Netflix handed creative control to Curtis ‘50 Cent’ Jackson — a longtime adversary with a personal vendetta who has spent too much time slandering Mr. Combs," the statement further said. "Beyond the legal issues, this is a personal breach of trust. Mr. Combs has long respected Ted Sarandos and admired the legacy of [Sarandos’ late father-in-law] Clarence Avant."

Read More: 50 Cent Slams Jane Doe As A “Hoe” Amid Diddy Docuseries Scrutiny

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
