Netflix Fires Back At Diddy’s Stolen Footage Allegations

Netflix has issued a response to Diddy's team alleging that the company illegally obtained footage of the Bad Boy mogul for its new documentary, Sean Combs: The Reckoning. In a statement provided to Variety, a spokesperson for the streaming platform labeled the idea false and defended 50 Cent's role as an executive producer.

“The claims being made about ‘Sean Combs: The Reckoning’ are false," they wrote. "The project has no ties to any past conversations between Sean Combs and Netflix. The footage of Combs leading up to his indictment and arrest were legally obtained. This is not a hit piece or an act of retribution. Curtis Jackson is an executive producer but does not have creative control. No one was paid to participate.”

How To Watch "Sean Combs: The Reckoning"

Fans can check out Sean Combs: The Reckoning on Netflix following its release on Tuesday. While 50 Cent serves as the executive producer, Alex Stapleton directed the film, which features numerous celebrities and associates of Diddy discussing their alleged experiences with him.

Diddy's team labeled the project a "hit piece" in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. They wrote: “Netflix’s so-called ‘documentary’ is a shameful hit piece. Today’s GMA teaser confirms that Netflix relied on stolen footage that was never authorized for release. As Netflix and CEO Ted Sarandos know, Mr. Combs has been amassing footage since he was 19 to tell his own story, in his own way. It is fundamentally unfair, and illegal, for Netflix to misappropriate that work.”