Diddy’s Team Labels 50 Cent’s New Docuseries a "Hit Piece"

Today, 50 Cent's Diddy docuseries "Sean Combs: The Reckoning" finally hit Netflix following months of teasing.

50 Cent's long-awaited Diddy docuseries hit Netflix today, and it looks like the Bad Boy founder's team is not happy about it. A spokesperson for the mogul issued a statement to The Hollywood Reporter recently, making it clear that they don't see Sean Combs: The Reckoning as much more than a hit piece.

“Netflix’s so-called ‘documentary’ is a shameful hit piece. Today’s GMA teaser confirms that Netflix relied on stolen footage that was never authorized for release," they alleged. "As Netflix and CEO Ted Sarandos know, Mr. Combs has been amassing footage since he was 19 to tell his own story, in his own way. It is fundamentally unfair, and illegal, for Netflix to misappropriate that work.”

“It is equally staggering that Netflix handed creative control to Curtis ‘50 Cent’ Jackson — a longtime adversary with a personal vendetta who has spent too much time slandering Mr. Combs," the statement continues. "Beyond the legal issues, this is a personal breach of trust. Mr. Combs has long respected Ted Sarandos and admired the legacy of [Sarandos’ late father-in-law] Clarence Avant."

"For Netflix to give his life story to someone who has publicly attacked him for decades feels like an unnecessary and deeply personal affront," the added. "At minimum, he expected fairness from people he respected.”

This latest update comes shortly after Fif spoke to Robin Roberts about the docuseries on Good Morning America.

“It’s not personal," he explained at the time. “If I didn’t say anything, you would interpret it as Hip-Hop is fine with his behaviors. There’s no one else being vocal. So you would look at it and say ‘mind your business, or let me not say nothing,’ it would allow the entire culture to register as if they’re for that behavior.”

