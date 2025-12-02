Diddy’s Team Labels 50 Cent’s New Docuseries a "Hit Piece"

50 Cent's long-awaited Diddy docuseries hit Netflix today, and it looks like the Bad Boy founder's team is not happy about it. A spokesperson for the mogul issued a statement to The Hollywood Reporter recently, making it clear that they don't see Sean Combs: The Reckoning as much more than a hit piece.

“Netflix’s so-called ‘documentary’ is a shameful hit piece. Today’s GMA teaser confirms that Netflix relied on stolen footage that was never authorized for release," they alleged. "As Netflix and CEO Ted Sarandos know, Mr. Combs has been amassing footage since he was 19 to tell his own story, in his own way. It is fundamentally unfair, and illegal, for Netflix to misappropriate that work.”

“It is equally staggering that Netflix handed creative control to Curtis ‘50 Cent’ Jackson — a longtime adversary with a personal vendetta who has spent too much time slandering Mr. Combs," the statement continues. "Beyond the legal issues, this is a personal breach of trust. Mr. Combs has long respected Ted Sarandos and admired the legacy of [Sarandos’ late father-in-law] Clarence Avant."

50 Cent Diddy Docuseries

Feb 21, 2024; Paramus, NJ, USA; 50 Cent smiles as Wow the Cow shows off his dance moves. Musician and entrepreneur Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson attends a meet and greet and bottle signing featuring his Branson Cognac and Chemin du Roi champagne at Stew Leonard's on Wednesday. Anne-Marie Caruso / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"For Netflix to give his life story to someone who has publicly attacked him for decades feels like an unnecessary and deeply personal affront," the added. "At minimum, he expected fairness from people he respected.”

This latest update comes shortly after Fif spoke to Robin Roberts about the docuseries on Good Morning America.