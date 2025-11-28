Dame Dash Calls Out 50 Cent For "Tearing Down" Diddy Via Documentary

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 1110 Views
Feb 4, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; 50 Cent watches as the Houston Rockets and Minnesota Timberwolves prepare to play at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
This Diddy take came after 50 Cent took a random shot at Dame Dash and his teeth to celebrate the holidays.

Dame Dash and 50 Cent have had beef for years and years, and efforts to bury the hatchet have been wildly unsuccessful so far. Recently, 50 trolled Dame and his missing teeth, calling him a clout-chaser in a random Instagram post. Now, Dash is clapping back by bringing up the G-Unit mogul's relentless mockery of Diddy.

Most notably, the former Roc-A-Fella executive made note of 50 Cent's upcoming Diddy docuseries, which comes out on December 2. In an Instagram post, he called out Fif for "tearing down" another Black man via this documentary series. It doesn't seem explicitly connected to the Queens rapper's earlier troll post on IG, but that may have prompted this attack. Dame Dash's post also included photos of 50 taking pictures of his then-partner Daphne Joy on the beach, who has been accused of being involved with Sean Combs.

"Never trust a black man that will make a documentary tearing down another black man for a white man… that’s nasty work," Dame wrote. "I’m not playing these ghetto games, that’s played out." We will see if 50 responds...

Dame Dash 50 Cent Beef

Just a few months ago, Dame Dash wanted to squash beef with 50 Cent. But he didn't get a very enthusiastic answer.

"I agree with Dame [100] percent it’s better to work together,” 50 responded on social media. “We should sit down and figure out how to move forward. I believe we can create a path to more success. Oh wait. CAM just said f**k Dame and his fake chat GPT law suit. so it’s f**k you Dame."

Elsewhere, Dame Dash' previous Diddy comments condemned his crimes, but also wondered why other folks haven't spoken out about it. More specifically, he questioned why Jay-Z didn't really say anything about this situation beyond the sexual assault allegations against both men, which the plaintiff eventually dropped.

Of course, folks will have to see the upcoming docuseries for themselves to make heads or tails of the depiction. But it certainly doesn't look promising for Sean Combs. Either way, it's another example of 50 Cent and Dame Dash feuding in various avenues, forums, and entertainment spaces, even when the product itself concerns neither of them.

Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
