Dame Dash Calls Out 50 Cent For "Tearing Down" Diddy Via Documentary

Dame Dash and 50 Cent have had beef for years and years, and efforts to bury the hatchet have been wildly unsuccessful so far. Recently, 50 trolled Dame and his missing teeth, calling him a clout-chaser in a random Instagram post. Now, Dash is clapping back by bringing up the G-Unit mogul's relentless mockery of Diddy.

Most notably, the former Roc-A-Fella executive made note of 50 Cent's upcoming Diddy docuseries, which comes out on December 2. In an Instagram post, he called out Fif for "tearing down" another Black man via this documentary series. It doesn't seem explicitly connected to the Queens rapper's earlier troll post on IG, but that may have prompted this attack. Dame Dash's post also included photos of 50 taking pictures of his then-partner Daphne Joy on the beach, who has been accused of being involved with Sean Combs.

"Never trust a black man that will make a documentary tearing down another black man for a white man… that’s nasty work," Dame wrote. "I’m not playing these ghetto games, that’s played out." We will see if 50 responds...

Just a few months ago, Dame Dash wanted to squash beef with 50 Cent. But he didn't get a very enthusiastic answer.

"I agree with Dame [100] percent it’s better to work together,” 50 responded on social media. “We should sit down and figure out how to move forward. I believe we can create a path to more success. Oh wait. CAM just said f**k Dame and his fake chat GPT law suit. so it’s f**k you Dame."

Elsewhere, Dame Dash' previous Diddy comments condemned his crimes, but also wondered why other folks haven't spoken out about it. More specifically, he questioned why Jay-Z didn't really say anything about this situation beyond the sexual assault allegations against both men, which the plaintiff eventually dropped.