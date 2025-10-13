Cam’ron Joins 50 Cent Onstage In Miami Amid Beef With Jim Jones & Dame Dash

BY Caroline Fisher 480 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Cam'ron 50 Cent Miami Hip Hop News
Mar 6, 2023; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Curtis Jackson Ò50 CentÓ at the the game between the Indiana Pacers and the Philadelphia 76ers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Trevor Ruszkowski / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Both 50 Cent and Cam'ron are at odds with Jim Jones and Dame Dash, and their partnership appears to be stronger than ever.

Over the weekend, 50 Cent took to stage at LIV Nightclub in Miami. He didn't do it alone, however, as he welcomed a very special guest to the stage during the show. This, of course, was Cam'ron. In a clip from the evening shared by 2Cool2Blog, the crowd is seen going wild as the two of them perform, indicating that this was a much-welcomed collaboration.

The link-up comes as they both continue to feud with both Dame Dash and Jim Jones. Their feud with the former was reignited last month when Fif announced plans to create a "premium TV show" based on the 2002 film Paid in Full with the help of Cam. In response, Dash accused 50 Cent of lying about owning the rights to the film. He later had a change of heart, proposing a truce with both artists that was quickly and brutally rejected.

“I agree with Dame [100] percent it’s better to work together,” 50 Cent wrote at the time. “We should sit down and figure out how to move forward. I believe we can create a path to more success. Oh wait. CAM just said f*ck Dame and his fake chat GPT law suit. so it’s f*ck you Dame."

Read More: 50 Cent Says He Wants To Use AI To Share His Unreleased Music

50 Cent & Cam'ron

As for their beef with Jim Jones, Cam revealed on the Roc Solid podcast in September that he doesn't think it will be squashed any time soon.

"The reunions and arguments and fighting, it's been 15 years," he explained. "The run was only seven years. We got 15 years of disputes longer than the run. The run was seven years! We'll get together here and there, this, that, and the third. [...] I'm never going to say never. But at the end of the day, the disputes, it's 15 years old, and the run was seven years old. I don't know if it can ever go right, you know?"

"He got records dissing me earlier this year," Cam continued. "I don't really pay it no mind, people send it to me. But he put a song out called 'Frienemies' in [2009]. 17 years of diss records towards me. I don't give a f**k."

Read More: 50 Cent Weighs In After A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Gets Into Frightening Brawl In Japan

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
50 Cent Rejects Dame Dash Truce Hip Hop News Music 50 Cent Brutally Rejects Dame Dash’s Truce Attempt 4.3K
Dame Dash Sue Breakfast Club Defamation Hip Hop News Music Dame Dash Wants To Sue "The Breakfast Club" For Alleged Defamation 3.4K
Camron Squash Jim Jones Beef Hip Hop News Music Cam'ron Reveals Whether Or Not He'd Squash Jim Jones Beef 2.0K
50 Cent Entertainment District Approved Hip Hop News Music 50 Cent Celebrates As $50 Million Entertainment District In Shreveport Gets Approved 1164
Comments 1