Over the weekend, 50 Cent took to stage at LIV Nightclub in Miami. He didn't do it alone, however, as he welcomed a very special guest to the stage during the show. This, of course, was Cam'ron. In a clip from the evening shared by 2Cool2Blog, the crowd is seen going wild as the two of them perform, indicating that this was a much-welcomed collaboration.

The link-up comes as they both continue to feud with both Dame Dash and Jim Jones. Their feud with the former was reignited last month when Fif announced plans to create a "premium TV show" based on the 2002 film Paid in Full with the help of Cam. In response, Dash accused 50 Cent of lying about owning the rights to the film. He later had a change of heart, proposing a truce with both artists that was quickly and brutally rejected.

“I agree with Dame [100] percent it’s better to work together,” 50 Cent wrote at the time. “We should sit down and figure out how to move forward. I believe we can create a path to more success. Oh wait. CAM just said f*ck Dame and his fake chat GPT law suit. so it’s f*ck you Dame."

Read More: 50 Cent Says He Wants To Use AI To Share His Unreleased Music

50 Cent & Cam'ron

As for their beef with Jim Jones, Cam revealed on the Roc Solid podcast in September that he doesn't think it will be squashed any time soon.

"The reunions and arguments and fighting, it's been 15 years," he explained. "The run was only seven years. We got 15 years of disputes longer than the run. The run was seven years! We'll get together here and there, this, that, and the third. [...] I'm never going to say never. But at the end of the day, the disputes, it's 15 years old, and the run was seven years old. I don't know if it can ever go right, you know?"

"He got records dissing me earlier this year," Cam continued. "I don't really pay it no mind, people send it to me. But he put a song out called 'Frienemies' in [2009]. 17 years of diss records towards me. I don't give a f**k."