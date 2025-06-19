Jadakiss Refuses To Discuss Cam’ron Or Styles P During Jim Jones Interview

BY Caroline Fisher 527 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Invest Fest 2023
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 25: Rapper Jim Jones attends VIP Night at Invest Fest 2023 at Guardian Works on August 25, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)
According to Jadakiss, he didn't want to talk about beef with Jim Jones because there's "a lot more beautiful sh*t going on."

Recently, Jim Jones joined Jadakiss and Fat Joe for an interview on their podcast, Joe & Jada. They didn't start the interview before making a quick PSA, however. "This is a PSA," Jadakiss began, as captured by Victor Baez on X. "We're not gonna talk about my brother Styles and we're not gonna talk about Cam. One I don't condone that sh*t, and two it's a lot more beautiful sh*t going on in the world than to rile up some sh*t."

At this point, Jones interjected to call Styles P his brother, something he said he wants the audience to know. "We don't have to get into that because we already know what it is, and they're gonna see soon enough," Jadakiss responded.

The PSA comes just a few weeks after Styles P claimed he'd defeat Jones in a Verzuz battle during an appearance on the No Funny Sh*t podcast. "Me and Jim ain’t in the same league. Me and Jim don’t do the same things. I am a bar master. I am a lyrical technician," he said at the time. "I’m not here to make catchy hooks. I don’t knock that. I’m trying to say some sh*t that’s gone make your soul move. That’s what I’m into."

Read More: 50 Cent Mocks Jadakiss & Fabolous Over Awkward Diddy Interview

Jim Jones Beef

"I have the utmost respect for Jim, for how he built his career. I love Jim. That’s like my bro," Styles P added. "I ain’t never answer it and not to disrespect Jim, but that’s disrespectful to me and my catalog."

Jones responded by saying he was up to the challenge, prompting the release of "Little Farma Bars."

Jadakiss' PSA also comes only a couple of months after Jones discussed his long-running feud with Cam'ron on Way Up with Angela Yee. "He never fed me, I fed myself," he said of his rival. "I'm not his artist. That was my partner. We was in that s**t together. I just took the role of the person that was under him so he could be who he needed to be. I just know how to play my position and wait my turn."

Read More: Jadakiss Recalls Feeling "Out Of My Mind" During The Lox's Iconic "Verzuz" Showdown With Dipset

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
styles-p Uncategorized Styles P Kicks Off Jim Jones Rap Battle With Bars Galore On "Little Farma Bars Freestyle" 2.7K
Jim Jones Calls Out Swizz Beatz Hip Hop News Music Jim Jones Calls Out Swizz Beatz For Allegedly Backdooring Him 2.2K
Jim Jones Beef Camron Hip Hop News Music Jim Jones Doubles Down On His Pessimistic View Of His Beef With Cam'ron 4.7K
Verzuz: The Lox Vs Dipset Music Jadakiss Finally Responds To Jim Jones’ “Verzuz” Rematch  2.2K