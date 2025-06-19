Recently, Jim Jones joined Jadakiss and Fat Joe for an interview on their podcast, Joe & Jada. They didn't start the interview before making a quick PSA, however. "This is a PSA," Jadakiss began, as captured by Victor Baez on X. "We're not gonna talk about my brother Styles and we're not gonna talk about Cam. One I don't condone that sh*t, and two it's a lot more beautiful sh*t going on in the world than to rile up some sh*t."

At this point, Jones interjected to call Styles P his brother, something he said he wants the audience to know. "We don't have to get into that because we already know what it is, and they're gonna see soon enough," Jadakiss responded.

The PSA comes just a few weeks after Styles P claimed he'd defeat Jones in a Verzuz battle during an appearance on the No Funny Sh*t podcast. "Me and Jim ain’t in the same league. Me and Jim don’t do the same things. I am a bar master. I am a lyrical technician," he said at the time. "I’m not here to make catchy hooks. I don’t knock that. I’m trying to say some sh*t that’s gone make your soul move. That’s what I’m into."

Jim Jones Beef

"I have the utmost respect for Jim, for how he built his career. I love Jim. That’s like my bro," Styles P added. "I ain’t never answer it and not to disrespect Jim, but that’s disrespectful to me and my catalog."

Jones responded by saying he was up to the challenge, prompting the release of "Little Farma Bars."