Styles P felt the need to remind certain people who he is an MC, and it seems that Jim Jones will be jumping in the ring soon.

Jones heard the noise coming from the interview and decided to throw a formal challenge out there for Styles P. On his IG, he wrote, "Now go listen to th song we did on lobby boy Album we recorded it at the same time in th studio together. Since we talkin bars let’s just do a versus ep something for th people to listen to n judge."

Despite his vitriol, he clarified that he's got no issues with the former Diplomat MC, though. "I have the utmost respect for Jim, for how he built his career. I love Jim. That’s like my bro," he said before once again making clear that it's an "unfair comparison." "I ain’t never answer it and not to disrespect Jim, but that’s disrespectful to me and my catalog."

To that comment, "The Ghost" immediately scoffed, "Me and Jim ain’t in the same league. Me and Jim don’t do the same things. I am a bar master. I am a lyrical technician," he said. "I’m not here to make catchy hooks. I don’t knock that. I’m trying to say some sh*t that’s gone make your soul move. That’s what I’m into," P later added.

