Styles P wants people to put respect on his and The LOX's name. He's out here proving himself --even though he doesn't have to-- on "Little Farma Bars Freestyle." It's cut he recently dropped to his YouTube page as a response to some direct and indirect challenges from a couple of weeks ago.
Per AllHipHop, Styles P was on the No Funny Sh*t podcast and while on their platform, his skills were put into question by one of the hosts. Specifically, the panel member said that fellow NY spitter Jim Jones could take him in a Verzuz battle.
To that comment, "The Ghost" immediately scoffed, "Me and Jim ain’t in the same league. Me and Jim don’t do the same things. I am a bar master. I am a lyrical technician," he said. "I’m not here to make catchy hooks. I don’t knock that. I’m trying to say some sh*t that’s gone make your soul move. That’s what I’m into," P later added.
Despite his vitriol, he clarified that he's got no issues with the former Diplomat MC, though. "I have the utmost respect for Jim, for how he built his career. I love Jim. That’s like my bro," he said before once again making clear that it's an "unfair comparison." "I ain’t never answer it and not to disrespect Jim, but that’s disrespectful to me and my catalog."
Jones heard the noise coming from the interview and decided to throw a formal challenge out there for Styles P. On his IG, he wrote, "Now go listen to th song we did on lobby boy Album we recorded it at the same time in th studio together. Since we talkin bars let’s just do a versus ep something for th people to listen to n judge."
The newest friendly East Coast competition is now underway with "Little Farma Bars." It's absolutely filled with slick bars and word play and it's one you need to check out immediately.