Diddy's Defense Lawyer Is Pregnant Amid Criminal Trial

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 320 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Diddy Defense Lawyer Pregnant Trial Hip Hop News
Feb 15, 2014; New Orleans, LA, USA; Hip-hop artist Sean Combs after the 2014 NBA All Star dunk contest at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Mark Geragos confirmed his daughter Teny is pregnant amid the Diddy trial, revealing the news to TMZ's Harvey Levin on their podcast.

The Diddy trial has heard from a lot of witness testimonies so far from Cassie, Kid Cudi, and more. However, the lawyers on both sides of the court have also gotten a lot of attention, such as defense attorney Teny Geragos.

For those unaware, she is the daughter of lawyer Mark Geragos, who cohosts the 2 Angry Men podcast with TMZ's Harvey Levin. Per the outlet, Mark revealed that Teny is expecting her second child, which means many congratulations are in order. She is reportedly four months along.

Geragos and Levin spoke with Joe Tacopina for this podcast episode, whom you might recognize as a previous attorney for President Donald Trump and A$AP Rocky. He has also made a lot of comments about the Diddy trial when asked about it, as he represented people in his orbit.

But there are also some questions about the Geragos' involvement in the Diddy trial which this news does not answer. The judge in Sean Combs' trial scolded Mark for speaking on the trial on his podcast. It seems like this doesn't affect an alleged gag order in place, and it raised questions about his advice to the defense.

Read More: 50 Cent Plans To Talk Donald Trump Out Of Potential Diddy Pardon

Who Is Mia In The Diddy Trial?

However, those are all speculative conclusions and assumptions, so take them with a grain of salt. At the end of the day, what happens on 2 Angry Men and in the courtroom seems very, very separate despite a familial connection being there.

On the other hand, the reason why Teny Geragos' pregnancy is notable for some folks out there is because Diddy's former partner Cassie testified while pregnant during his federal trial. She accused him of abuse and assault in various ways, and her testimony is one of the trial's most explosive elements so far.

Cassie gave birth to her third child with her partner Alex Fine two weeks after taking the stand. We will see what other witnesses testify about the allegations against the Bad Boy mogul as the trial develops.

Speaking of which, the jury recently heard from Diddy's anonymous former assistant, referred to as "Mia." She alleged he abused and sexually assaulted her, amid other alleged crimes.

Read More: Snoop Dogg's Thoughts On Diddy And His Federal Trial Are Immediately Dismissed By The Internet

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Diddy Lawyer Mark Geragos Questions Judge Court Hip Hop News Music Mark Geragos Avoids Questions About Judge In Diddy's Case Calling Him Out In Court 1235
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 61.0K
Diddy Associates Trying Pardon Donald Trump Hip Hop News Politics Diddy's Close Associates Are Reportedly Trying To Get A Pardon From Donald Trump 5.7K
VIA HNHH Crime Lil Woody Goes Viral For Asking Judge If He Can Show Up Late To Court 7.7K