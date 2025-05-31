Diddy's Defense Lawyer Is Pregnant Amid Criminal Trial

The Diddy trial has heard from a lot of witness testimonies so far from Cassie, Kid Cudi, and more. However, the lawyers on both sides of the court have also gotten a lot of attention, such as defense attorney Teny Geragos.

For those unaware, she is the daughter of lawyer Mark Geragos, who cohosts the 2 Angry Men podcast with TMZ's Harvey Levin. Per the outlet, Mark revealed that Teny is expecting her second child, which means many congratulations are in order. She is reportedly four months along.

Geragos and Levin spoke with Joe Tacopina for this podcast episode, whom you might recognize as a previous attorney for President Donald Trump and A$AP Rocky. He has also made a lot of comments about the Diddy trial when asked about it, as he represented people in his orbit.

But there are also some questions about the Geragos' involvement in the Diddy trial which this news does not answer. The judge in Sean Combs' trial scolded Mark for speaking on the trial on his podcast. It seems like this doesn't affect an alleged gag order in place, and it raised questions about his advice to the defense.

Who Is Mia In The Diddy Trial?

However, those are all speculative conclusions and assumptions, so take them with a grain of salt. At the end of the day, what happens on 2 Angry Men and in the courtroom seems very, very separate despite a familial connection being there.

On the other hand, the reason why Teny Geragos' pregnancy is notable for some folks out there is because Diddy's former partner Cassie testified while pregnant during his federal trial. She accused him of abuse and assault in various ways, and her testimony is one of the trial's most explosive elements so far.

Cassie gave birth to her third child with her partner Alex Fine two weeks after taking the stand. We will see what other witnesses testify about the allegations against the Bad Boy mogul as the trial develops.