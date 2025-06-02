Jamie Foxx Savagely Roasts Diddy At Comedy Special Amid Mogul's Criminal Trial

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 797 Views
Jamie Foxx Roasts Diddy Comedy Special Criminal Trial Hip Hop News
May 2, 2015; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Movie actor Jamie Foxx after singing the national anthem before the world welterweight championship bout between Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao at MGM Grand Garden Arena. Mayweather won via unanimous decision. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Jamie Foxx recently denied rumors that Diddy tried to kill him, but he made his disapproval of Puff's alleged misdeeds very clear.

Jamie Foxx made a strong comeback in the comedy world thanks to his post-health scare Netflix special. That means he's not shying away from otherwise touchy subjects, especially relating to Diddy and his federal trial for allegations of sex trafficking and racketeering.

As caught by TMZ and Urban Hollywood 411, the multi-hyphenate recently appeared at a Comedy Store special. During his conversation, he spoke on the Bad Boy mogul's allegations, calling him a "nasty motherf***er." Foxx also explained how this particularly affects the Black community due to their idolization of Sean Combs and the cultural impact he made.

Also, Jamie joked about baby oil and asked his daughter Corinne if she heard about the urine allegations. He compared the situation to a scene from the 1999 movie Life in which Martin Lawrence's character calls Eddie Murphy's role a "nasty motherf***er" as well.

This follows Jamie Foxx's other recent comments on Diddy. Specifically, he denied a viral rumor that the New York executive tried to kill him, which came up amid Foxx's health scare. There were many other speculative allegations around their alleged connection, but all went out the window.

Read More: Diddy Takes Another Loss In Court As Judge Refuses To Strike Trauma Expert’s Testimony

Who Is Mia In The Diddy Trial?

Jamie Foxx's words come as Diddy continues to face his federal trial. Today (Monday, June 2) marks the 14th day in session. The jury heard cross-examination from defense attorney Brian Steel to an anonymous alleged victim referred to as "Mia," who was Combs' former assistant.

Mia claims the rapper allegedly sexually assaulted her and abused her on multiple occasions, amid other accusations. For example, she also recalled various alleged instances in which he abused his partner Cassie Ventura or otherwise mistreated her in a criminal manner.

There is still a lot of trial left and many more witness testimonies to hear from. Both sides of the court are reflecting this as their arguments get more specific and get closer to scrutinizing the actual charges at hand.

In any case, Jamie Foxx's words represent a huge public debate around Diddy's image. Some folks think this trial is a witch hunt. Others think his public fall from grace points toward more alleged misconduct.

Read More: Diddy's Lawyer Brian Steel Questions Accuser's Story During Trial

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
