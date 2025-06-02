Jamie Foxx made a strong comeback in the comedy world thanks to his post-health scare Netflix special. That means he's not shying away from otherwise touchy subjects, especially relating to Diddy and his federal trial for allegations of sex trafficking and racketeering.

As caught by TMZ and Urban Hollywood 411, the multi-hyphenate recently appeared at a Comedy Store special. During his conversation, he spoke on the Bad Boy mogul's allegations, calling him a "nasty motherf***er." Foxx also explained how this particularly affects the Black community due to their idolization of Sean Combs and the cultural impact he made.

Also, Jamie joked about baby oil and asked his daughter Corinne if she heard about the urine allegations. He compared the situation to a scene from the 1999 movie Life in which Martin Lawrence's character calls Eddie Murphy's role a "nasty motherf***er" as well.

This follows Jamie Foxx's other recent comments on Diddy. Specifically, he denied a viral rumor that the New York executive tried to kill him, which came up amid Foxx's health scare. There were many other speculative allegations around their alleged connection, but all went out the window.

Who Is Mia In The Diddy Trial?

Jamie Foxx's words come as Diddy continues to face his federal trial. Today (Monday, June 2) marks the 14th day in session. The jury heard cross-examination from defense attorney Brian Steel to an anonymous alleged victim referred to as "Mia," who was Combs' former assistant.

Mia claims the rapper allegedly sexually assaulted her and abused her on multiple occasions, amid other accusations. For example, she also recalled various alleged instances in which he abused his partner Cassie Ventura or otherwise mistreated her in a criminal manner.

There is still a lot of trial left and many more witness testimonies to hear from. Both sides of the court are reflecting this as their arguments get more specific and get closer to scrutinizing the actual charges at hand.