Jamie Foxx recently sat down with The Hollywood Reporter to reflect on the brain bleed and stroke that put him in a coma for almost three weeks. There were a lot of conspiracy theories that emerged around this health scare back in 2023, a medical complication that resulted in heavy sedation and a lot of hallucinations.

In fact, per AllHipHop, the actor and singer said he actually started to believe some of these theories himself. Or at least, he imagined a version of them. Of course, Foxx couldn't actually have known what the conspiracy theories around him were until he regained consciousness. But still, the 57-year-old's mind went to other places, and he returned to them when he read what others were saying about him.

"Even when I was heavily sedated – and they gave me OxyContin, Dilantin and morphine at the same time – it was, 'This is for your pain, and this is so you don’t remember it,'" Jamie Foxx said of this situation. "I snuck in my phone because I didn’t know what the outside world was saying and I couldn’t get my mind around the fact that I had a stroke. I’m in f***ing perfect shape."

Then, Foxx recalled how he read through some theories and speculative gossip online concerning his condition. This, mixed with medication and general paranoia, led to a big moment.

Nov 27, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Actor Movie actor Jamie Foxx looks on from the baseline during a game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Washington Wizards at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images

"I’m sitting in the hospital bed, like, 'These b***h a** motherf***ers are trying to clone me,'" Jamie Foxx remarked about the online speculation. "And then I saw me walk into my room, but I’m white, so I see the white me. The next morning, I said, ‘I know what’s up, you’re trying to clone me and make me white so I’ll sell better overseas.' [...] Bro, I was on another planet."

After this hallucination, medical officials apparently balanced his doses and brought him back down to Earth. Since recovering from this harrowing experience, Foxx continues to speak out about it and return to his career moves. One of his most recent works, the ironically conspiratorial 2023 film They Cloned Tyrone, received much acclaim.