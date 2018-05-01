white man
- SocietyWhite Man Fatally Slits Teen's Throat Because His Rap Music Made Him Feel "Unsafe"Another day, another innocent black child killed.By hnhh
- EntertainmentWhite Man Cleverly Avoids Lil Duval's "N-Word" Bait While Performing On StageAvoiding racial conflict like a boss. By Karlton Jahmal
- Society"ID Adam" Fired From Job After Calling Police On Black Family At Community PoolID Adam is out of luck. By Karlton Jahmal
- SocietyWhite Man Dubbed "ID Adam" Calls Police On Black Woman For Using The Community PoolThe trend of calling police on people of color continues. By Karlton Jahmal
- Society"My People Are Going To Bury You!" White Man Goes On Racist Tirade In Viral VideoSteven Jay Watts comfortably threw the "N" word around. By Karlton Jahmal
- SportsSerena Williams "Never Thought" She Would Marry A White GuySerena Williams is living her best life with her husband Alexis Ohanian.By Chantilly Post