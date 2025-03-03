Jamie Foxx’s Nephew Debunks The Actor’s Illegitimate Son Rumors

Jamie Foxx’s family sets the record straight about a rumor the entertainer fathered a illegitimate son. The entertainer’s nephew spoke for him in a viral Instagram clip confirming that Foxx is not the father. “ “I’m the closet he has to a son,” Foxx’s nephew says in the clip. Jamie himself confirms it when his nephew asked him for confirmation. “I ain't got no son,” Foxx replies.The nephew proceeds to laugh and ask social media to stop the rumors. The rumor surfaced from obscurity. The “deadbeat” allegations spread across social media like wildfire at the top of the year.

In January 2025, a man surfaced online, asserting he is Jamie Foxx’s unacknowledged son and accusing the acclaimed actor of neglect. This individual claimed they had not seen each other in three years, labeling Foxx a “deadbeat dad.” In a video shared on X (formerly Twitter), the man, appearing inside a vehicle, expressed his grievances. He alleged that Foxx never supported his aspirations and was perpetually “too busy.” He recounted their last encounter, stating, “We took pictures at the red carpet that was the last time I seen him.”

Jamie Fox’s Children

Jamie Foxx is a father to two daughters: Corinne Foxx and Anelise Bishop. Each has pursued her own path, reflecting both their father’s influence and their individual passions. He has always showcased his children while keeping his relationships private. The actor’s dedication to his daughters is evident in their achievements and the close bonds they share. Both Corinne and Anelise continue to thrive, each contributing uniquely to the Foxx legacy.