Jamie Foxx Finally Opens Up About Suffering Near Fatal Brain Bleed & Stroke

Jamie Foxx opened up about the incident in his new Netflix special.

Jamie Foxx has finally gone into detail about the medical emergency he suffered back in 2023. During his new Netflix special, Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was..., he revealed that he suffered a "brain bleed that led to a stroke," which nearly cost him his life.

“April 11, I was having a bad headache, and I asked my boy for a aspirin. I realized quickly that when you’re in a medical emergency, your boys don’t know what the f--- to do,” Foxx began, as noted by PEOPLE. "Before I could get the aspirin [clicks his fingers] I went out. I don’t remember 20 days." From there, he revealed that his friends took him to a doctor who simply gave him a cortisone shot and sent him on his way. "What the f--- is that?” Foxx joked. “I don’t know if you can do Yelps for doctors, but that’s half a star.”

Foxx's sister, Deidra Dixon, however luckily "knew something was wrong" and said, "'That ain't my brother right there.'" She took him to the nearby Piedmont Hospital, where he received life-saving care. Foxx explained that a doctor told Dixon, "some horrible news about her big brother. He said, ‘He’s having a brain bleed that has led to a stroke,' and that if they didn't operate on him as soon as possible he would die. 'If I don’t go in his head right now, we’re going to lose him.'"

