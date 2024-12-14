Jamie Foxx Hit In The Mouth With Glass During Wild Restaurant Fight

According to a rep for Foxx, he needed stitches.

Recently, Jamie Foxx visited the Beverly Hills restaurant Mr. Chow for his birthday. He was joined by his daughters Corinne and Anelise Foxx, as well as his ex Kristin Grannis. Unfortunately, however, it looks like the wholesome outing took a turn for the worse. Today, it was reported that Foxx was involved in a fight involving other diners and that he was possibly injured. This was unconfirmed at first, as Foxx did not stick around long enough to receive any kind of medical attention.

Now, a spokesperson for the personality has released a statement about the incident, confirming that Foxx was actually injured. “Jamie Foxx was at his birthday dinner when someone from another table threw a glass that hit him in the mouth," they revealed. "He had to get stitches and is recovering. The police were called and the matter is now in law enforcement’s hands.”

Jamie Foxx's Rep Releases Statement About Restaurant Altercation

Feb 5, 2016; San Francisco, CA, USA; Jamie Foxx on Radio Row at the Super Bowl 50 media center at the Moscone Center. Kirby Lee / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

At the time of writing, it remains unclear exactly what led up to the explosive altercation. With that being said, fans are glad to hear that Foxx is on the road to recovery. This is far from the first medical issue he's dealt with lately, as he just opened up about suffering a stroke and brain bleed during his new Netflix special. According to him, it all started with a bad headache in April of 2023.

"Your life doesn’t flash before your face. It was kind of oddly peaceful. I saw the tunnel, I didn’t see the light. I was in that tunnel, though. It was hot in that tunnel. Sh*t, am I going to the wrong place in this motherf*cker?" he joked of being unconscious. "Because I looked at the end of the tunnel, and I thought I saw the devil like, ‘Come on.’"

