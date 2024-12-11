Jamie Foxx Jokes That He's Done With White Women After Suffering A Stroke

Jamie Foxx says he's been "cured."

Jamie Foxx says he's done dating white women in the wake of suffering a brain bleed that resulted in a stroke. He opened up about the health scare in his new Netflix special, Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was..., cracking jokes along the way. At one point, he broke out into song to joke about being cured of his attraction to white women.

“Sisters, I’m here to tell you I’ve been cured. I’ve been cured of everything,” Foxx said, as caught by AllHipHop. “No more white girls. I’m serious; no more white girls. No more. No more white girls. I’m back on the Black side of town!" He went on: “No more potato salad and raisins. No more white girls! No more spray tan, no more big titties, no ass, no more white girls, I gotta let ‘em know!” He finished the song with a reference to Black History Month. “My life gonna be February all year long,” he added. “No more white girls—in public.”

Foxx previously dated actress Katie Holmes from 2013 to 2019. He also shares children with Connie Kline and Kristin Grannis. In more recent years, he was rumored to be linked with Alyce Huckstepp after they were spotted together during a trip to Cannes, France in 2022.

Jamie Foxx Finally Discusses His Medical Emergency

As for Foxx's health scare, he revealed that he suffered a stroke caused by a brain bleed. “April 11, I was having a bad headache, and I asked my boy for a aspirin. I realized quickly that when you’re in a medical emergency, your boys don’t know what the f--- to do,” Foxx joked. He recalls blacking out for 20 days during the health crisis that nearly cost him his life. Check out a full trailer for Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was… on Netflix below.

...