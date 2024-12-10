Jamie Foxx Reveals Whether Or Not Diddy Actually Tried To Kill Him

Nov 27, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Actor Movie actor Jamie Foxx looks on from the baseline during a game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Washington Wizards at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Fans had been waiting for Jamie Foxx to say something.

When Jamie Foxx was hospitalized with a mysterious illness months ago, many on the internet tried to conduct theories on what happened. Overall, most of these theories eventually went nowhere. However, when Diddy was being investigated for alleged sex crimes, some fans decided to connect Foxx's hospitalization to Diddy's alleged misdeeds. Furthermore, much of the speculation was fueled by the actor's new Netflix special which was taped a few months ago.

According to witnesses who were in the audience, Jamie Foxx had cracked a few jokes about Diddy trying to kill him. Subsequently, the internet went into a frenzy and tried to put the pieces together. Now, clips from the Netflix special are beginning to make the rounds on social media, and a clearer picture is finally being painted. As you will hear down below, Foxx makes it crystal clear that Diddy never tried to kill him. Instead, Foxx makes some hilarious jokes about how he always left Diddy's parties before 9 PM.

Jamie Foxx Makes Some Diddy Jokes

Once again, it seems as though the internet has taken things just a bit too far. Those who were in the audience for the special ended up misrepresenting what was said. Subsequently, internet sleuths decided to piece together theories that were never based on reality. It is the perfect example of what internet culture has become these days. Whether it be politics, or pop culture, the fans are always eager to become Sherlock Holmes. Typically, this rarely actually manifests into anything.

As for Jamie Foxx, it is great to see him doing well and looking healthy. In the Netflix special clip, he seems to be his usual self, and that is wonderful news. Foxx almost died during his health scare, and we cannot imagine a world without his talent. Hopefully, Foxx continues to see health and success, going forward.

