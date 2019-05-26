netflix special
- TVDave Chappelle's "The Dreamer" Has Lil Nas X Comparing Him To "Children Of Divorce"Not for the first time in recent years, Chappelle's comedy is causing major blowback from the LGBTQ+ community.By Hayley Hynes
- PoliticsProduction on Colin Kaepernick's Netflix Series Threatened By Proud Boys: ReportThe alt-right movement allegedly forced producers to amp up security on the set following numerous threats. By Madusa S.
- TVCandace Owens & Don Lemon Respond To Dave Chappelle's Digs At Them In New SpecialCandace Owens and Don Lemon both appeared to be fairly unbothered by Dave Chappelle calling them out in his new Netflix comedy special, "8:46."By Lynn S.
- TVDave Chappelle Goes After Candace Owens, Don Lemon, & More In George Floyd SpecialDave Chappelle called out a number of public figures in his new Netflix stand up special, in which he discusses the recent police killing of George Floyd.By Lynn S.
- Pop CulturePete Davidson Gives Tour Of His Staten Island Pad In Mom's BasementNetflix invades Pete Davidson's Staten Island man-cave to promote his new stand-up special, "Alive From New York." By Noah C
- TVPete Davidson Under Fire For "Gay Dude" Joke In Netflix SpecialPete Davidson's stand-up comedy special, "Alive From New York," on Netflix, has been sparking some outrage due to some jokes he makes about gay men.By Lynn S.
- Pop CulturePete Davidson Foresaw Breakup With Ariana Grande After Mac Miller DiedPete Davidson sat down with Charlamagne Tha God to promote his new stand-up special. By Noah C
- Pop CulturePete Davidson Confirms Recent Rehab Stay During Stand-Up SetPete Davidson hinted that he would be going to rehab in a December episode of "Saturday Night Live". By Noah C
- TVDave Chappelle Ruffles Feathers With Michael Jackson, Chris Brown JokesStill, some call his recent Netflix special one of the comedian's best efforts to date.By Erika Marie
- Entertainment"The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air" Is Back On Netflix Ireland & UKThe "Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air" lands in Netflix UK & Ireland. By Aida C.
- Entertainment"Orange Is The New Black" Final Season Trailer Unveiled By Netflix"Orange Is The New Black" reveals its final season trailer. By Aida C.
- EntertainmentGeorge Clooney To Direct Netflix Post-Apocalyptic Science Fiction MovieNetflix snags a George Clooney-directed movie. By Aida C.
- EntertainmentDave East Makes Acting Debut With First Movie, Netflix Original "Beats"Dave East is leveling up. By Aida C.
- EntertainmentFans Demand "When They See Us" Prosecutor's Book To Be Yanked From Shelves"When They See Us" prosecutor Linda Fairstein is getting dragged to filth.By Aida C.
- EntertainmentTwitter Reacts To Ava DuVernay's Central Park Five Series "When They See Us"Ava DuVernay's "When They See Us" stirred interesting conversations.By Aida C.
- InterviewsWanda Sykes Hilariously Answers The Internet's QuestionsWanda Sykes has never been one to hold back.By Aida C.