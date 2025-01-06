Jamie Foxx Reveals He Only Had A 5 Percent Chance Of Surviving Health Scare

According to Jamie Foxx, he beat the odds.

It goes without saying that 2023 was a difficult year for Jamie Foxx. The multihyphenate suffered a health scare, later revealing that he experienced a brain bleed that led to a stroke. Fortunately, he's been able to recover, opening up about the frightening incident during a chat with Variety's Marc Malkin on the Golden Globes red carpet this weekend. According to him, medical personnel didn't think he would survive, but he beat the odds.

"When you dream about what you wanna be, you don't dream tragedy," he began. "You dream the greatest life in the world, but when tragedy happens you need somebody there that really loves you. My daughter Anelise and my daughter Corinne stepped up." Foxx continued, admitting how scary the ordeal was and recalling a conversation he had with one of the nurses who treated him.

Jamie Foxx Recalls Heartfelt Conversation With Nurse

May 2, 2015; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Movie actor Jamie Foxx after singing the national anthem before the world welterweight championship bout between Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao at MGM Grand Garden Arena. Mayweather won via unanimous decision. Mark J. Rebilas / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"This girl in Atlanta, one of my nurses shout out to her, she says, 'Jamie, you're a five-percenter,'" he revealed. "I said, 'What does that mean?' [She said,] 'Less than 5 percent of people that have what you have walk out of here. But when I saw that it was you, I rolled my sleeves up.' I said, 'Well thank you so much.' She says, 'Why you thanking me? You're not special, I roll my sleeves up for everybody that comes in here.'"

This isn't the first time Foxx opened up about his health scare, however. In his Netflix special What Had Happened Was, detailing his time being unconscious. “I saw the tunnel. I didn’t see the light,” he said. “I was in that tunnel though. It was hot in that tunnel. Sh*t, am I goin’ to the wrong place in this motherf*cker?"