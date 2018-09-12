roasts
- SportsBen Simmons Roasts Instagram TrollThe troll rehashed a joke about the Simmons' poor shooting. ByJoe Abrams5.2K Views
- MusicDiddy's Handwriting Gets Roasted After Gifting Chanel To Summer WalkerMusic vet Diddy gifted new age R&B sensation Summer Walker with a Chanel bag recently, but it was his handwriting on the note that got everyone's attention.ByKeenan Higgins241.4K Views
- SportsJorge Masvidal Roasts Conor McGregor For Ducking A Fight: WatchIt looks like Conor doesn't want the smoke.ByAlexander Cole3.1K Views
- SportsIce Cube Roasts Lakers After Opening Night Loss To The ClippersI guess you can say, it was not a good day.ByAlexander Cole14.3K Views
- SportsMichael Rapaport Roasts Kevin Durant Following Knicks Comments: WatchDurant already has Knicks fans upset.ByAlexander Cole4.0K Views
- SportsStephen A. Smith Hilariously Roasts The Cowboys After Huge Jets Loss: WatchIt's been a rough three weeks for the Cowboys.ByAlexander Cole2.9K Views
- SportsGregg Popovich Roasts Reporter After Team USA's Upset Loss To FrancePopovich is understandably frustrated with what went down.ByAlexander Cole3.9K Views
- SportsBill Simmons Clowns Lakers Roster For Being A Mess: ListenThis is coming from a Celtics stan.ByAlexander Cole10.4K Views
- GramMeek Mill Roasts Kevin Hart For His Underwear Model Pic“Ya body not ready for that yet” - Meek Mill tells Hart.ByKevin Goddard8.3K Views
- Gram"Love & Hip Hop Hollywood" Star A1 Bentley Gets Roasted Over Blond BangsA1 Bentley's new hair is still a hot topic.ByErika Marie24.4K Views
- SportsStephen A. Smith Roasts Caller For Calling Him A "Bonafide Scrub:" WatchStephen A. didn't appreciate his own insult being used against him.ByAlexander Cole5.1K Views
- SportsMax Kellerman Savagely Roasts Ryan Hollins After James Harden MVP TakeRyan Hollins took as big of an L as Harden last night.ByAlexander Cole11.1K Views
- TVCharles Barkley Roasts LaVar Ball And Calls Him A "Village Idiot:" WatchBarkley doesn't have much respect for the Ball family patriarch.ByAlexander Cole3.5K Views
- SocietyHasan Minhaj Calls Out "Saudi-Loyalist" Jared Kushner At The TIME 100 GalaHasan Minhaj lobbied for the release of a Saudi political prisoner at the TIME 100 gala.ByDevin Ch1030 Views
- SportsSketchers' "Just Blew It" Ad Roasts Nike Over Zion Williamson Injury"We won't split on you."ByDevin Ch22.3K Views
- LifeMcDonald's Roasts Balenciaga For Shoes That Look Like French Fry BoxesThe resemblance is uncanny.ByAlex Zidel11.2K Views
- SneakersAustralian Prime Minister Roasted For Photoshopped ShoesThis photoshop job was truly disastrous.ByAlexander Cole1.8K Views
- Music50 Cent Roasts Jim Jones For Looking "So Dirty”; Jim Responds With Ebro Jab50 Cent & Jim Jones are out here trolling each other again today.ByKevin Goddard15.0K Views
- MusicTekashi 6ix9ine Roasts Young Chop: “Stupid Ass N*gga Went To College To Make Beats”After making fun of Chief Keef, Tekashi 6ix9ine goes at his producer Young Chop. ByKevin Goddard16.2K Views
- Music50 Cent Makes Fun Of Joe Budden In Wake Of His Eminem Comments“Get the fuck outta here joe butt head” - 50 Cent to Joe Budden. ByKevin Goddard38.1K Views