Cassie Gives Birth Two Weeks After Diddy Trial Testimony

BY Alexander Cole 305 Views
Preakness 147 Hosted By 1/ST At Pimlico Race Course In Baltimore, MD - Day 2
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - MAY 21: Sunny Fine, Alex Fine and Cassie Fine attend Preakness 147 in the 1/ST Chalet hosted by 1/ST at Pimlico Race Course on May 21, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images for 1/ST)
Congratulations are in order for Cassie and Alex Fine as they officially had their third child together on Tuesday.

Cassie and Alex Fine are celebrating today as the former gave birth to their third child together, according to TMZ. Just yesterday, it was reported that the singer had been rushed to the hospital. She was immediately placed in the labor unit and it was just a matter of time before she gave birth.

Overall, the outlet has reported that Cassie's baby actually came earlier than expected. However, both the infant and the artist are doing just fine right now. Their two children Frankie and Sunny are certainly excited to have a new sibling.

For those may not know, Cassie and Alex Fine have been married since 2019. Fine has remained by Cassie's side through thick and thin. Of course, she just had a difficult couple of weeks thanks to her testimony at the Diddy trial.

Cassie Diddy Trial
Global Premiere Of "MobLand"
LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 27: Cassie and Alex Fine attend the Global Premiere of "MobLand" at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on March 27, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Joe Maher/Getty Images for Paramount Plus)

During Cassie's testimony, she was asked to recount some harrowing alleged details from her time with the mogul. Overall, she revealed just how toxic their relationship was. Furthermore, she noted how she felt scared to say no to Diddy.

Since her testimony, there have been numerous other witnesses to take the stand, including Kid Cudi. During his testimony, he spoke to how Diddy's relationship with Cassie played a role in their own dating life.

Recently, Capricorn Clark took the stand and was very insulting towards Cassie. Although, Capricorn Clark had her own allegations that she made against Diddy. This includes death threats and even kidnapping.

Overall, the singer will be looking to put this all behind her as she tends to her newborn child. We can't even imagine the stress she has been under over these past few weeks.

