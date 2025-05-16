Cassie took the stand once again today amid her ex Diddy's sex trafficking trial, detailing some of the most traumatic alleged moments from their decade-long relationship. In the courtroom supporting her was her current husband, Alex Fine. They share two children together, and Cassie is currently pregnant with their third.

Fine released a moving statement via her attorney after she walked out of the witness box for the last time, per TMZ. "The world has gotten to witness the strength and bravery of my wife, freeing herself of her past. There has been speculation online surrounding how it must feel for me to sit there and listen to my wife's testimony," he began.

"I have felt so many things sitting there," he continued, "I have felt tremendous pride and overwhelming love for Cass. I have felt profound anger that she has been subjected to sitting in front of a person who tried to break her."

Diddy Trial Day 5

Cassie and Alex Fine attend the "MobLand" Global Premiere at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on March 27, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

"So, to him and all of those who helped him along the way, please know this: You did not. You did not break her spirit nor her smile that lights up every room," he added, "You did not break the soul of a mother who gives the best hugs and plays the silliest games with our little girls. You did not break the woman who has made me a better man."

During Cassie's testimony, she recalled years of alleged abuse, coercion, and more at the hands of Diddy. Former Danity Kane members Dawn Richard and Aubrey O'Day will take the stand next. A source told Us Weekly that O'Day's testimony will take place “sometime this week or next.” She hinted at her appearance in court on social media earlier this week. “Hey New York!!! Where y’all think I should head first? [scale emoji]," she wrote.