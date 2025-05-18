Diddy has faced no shortage of criticism amid his ongoing legal battle. One person who continues to defend him, however, is Boosie Badazz. The Louisiana-born performer has been vocal with his opinions on the trial since it began last week, and has made it crystal clear which side he's on.

Earlier today, for example, he hopped on X to share his dark theory about Cassie and her husband, Alex Fine. The songstress took the stand for four days last week, recounting some of the most disturbing alleged moments from her decade-long relationship with the Bad Boy founder. She accuses him of sexual assault, physical violence, coercion, emotional abuse, and more.

Boosie, on the other hand, speculates that Cassie and Fine allegedly teamed up to take down Diddy for financial reasons.

"I THINK CASSIE N HER HUSBAND MASTERMINDED THIS TAKE DOWN OF DIDDY N HIS MONEY [exclamation point emojis]," he wrote. "I THINK HER HUSBAND HAD BEEN TRYING TO GET HER TO DO THIS FOR YEARS TO DIDDY BUT SHE DIDNT WANT TO DO IT BECAUSE SHE KNEW WHAT WILL COME OUT."

Diddy Trial

"THEN AS A COUPLE YALL BECOME BROKE .NOW THE PLOT BECOMES REALER BY THE MONTH," he continued. "I THINK THE LAST STRAW WAS THE DIDDY N CARESHA REALTIONSHIP. WHEN SHE SAW CARESHA WITH THAT SIGN SUPPORTING HER MAN AT THAT AWARDS THAT DID IT. A WOMAN SCORNED IS A DANGEROUS EVIL MF #yeahisaidit."

Instagram users in The Shade Room's comments section are out in full force defending Cassie. The singer is in her third trimester of pregnancy, meaning she could give birth any day now, and released a powerful statement following her testimony.