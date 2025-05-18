Aubrey O’Day Calls Diddy “Selfish” For Having His Kids Sit Through Graphic Trial Testimonies

Feb 4, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Recording artist P. Diddy a/k/a Sean Combs prior to the game between the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium. Matthew Emmons / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Aubrey O'Day has confirmed that she will not testify in Diddy's sex trafficking trial, but she did previously talk to Homeland Security.

Last week, Diddy's sex trafficking trial finally began, and his ex-girlfriend Cassie took the stand. She reflected on several instances of alleged abuse, read several of their graphic text messages aloud, described their alleged freak offs in detail, and more.

There to support him were six of his seven children. According to Aubrey O'Day, however, they should have been nowhere near the courtroom. The singer has been a vocal critic of Diddy for years now. During a recent appearance on Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes’ podcast, she called him out for his kids' appearance in court, making it clear that she doesn't think they should have sat through the vulgar testimonies.

“The fact that the kids are marching up to that court, praying over everything and walking in with a bunch of women also that are encouraging it,” she said, per Page Six. “I don’t know any father that would want their children to sit through testimony about how much their daddy liked to watch people [get] lubricated, f–king, getting pissed on and urinated in their mouths, having his girlfriend come in the other room and rub their c-m all over his nipples."

Diddy Trial
MLS: Leagues Cup-Atlanta United FC at Inter Miami CF
Jul 25, 2023; Fort Lauderdale, FL, USA; Recording artist DJ Khaled and Sean Combs attend the game between Inter Miami CF and Atlanta United at DRV PNK Stadium. Jasen Vinlove / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“You’re a father first and as a father, I just wouldn’t want my two girls — that are only a year younger than [Casandra ‘Cassie’ Ventura] was when he started dating her, 19,” she continued. “I believe the girls are around 18. I would not ever want my child to hear anything like that."

O'Day was rumored to be taking the stand in Diddy's trial, but yesterday, she confirmed that is not the case. She did previously tell the former "GMA" anchors that she had a meeting with Homeland Security, however. She didn't share any details about the meeting.

