The Diddy trial is coming to a close soon, as jury deliberations began this week on Monday (June 30). But people from every corner of pop culture, the music industry, and Sean Combs' personal life continue to speak on its many controversies and debates, including longtime family friend Lawanda "Lala" Lane.

Kim Porter's best friend recently spoke to TMZ outside of Manhattan federal court on Monday, where jurors are currently deliberating the allegations against the Bad Boy mogul. Lane said she witnessed Combs' love triangles first-hand, referring to those with Cassie Ventura and the anonymous trial witness and alleged sex trafficking victim referred to as "Jane."

Furthermore, she reportedly claimed that Jane always pursued the relationship with the New York artist and executive, refusing to accept when he "dumped her" on multiple occasions. In fact, Lane alleged that the problem was so big that Diddy's children wanted her out of the picture.

Things allegedly got even more heated from Jane's end when the 55-year-old welcomed his daughter Love Sean Combs in 2022. But Lane claimed that the alleged sex trafficking victim was compliant throughout her relationship with Puff.

As for Diddy's relationship with Cassie Ventura, Lala Lane alleged that she was there for Kim Porter when the late model and actress was pregnant with Combs' twins. In addition, she claimed that the hip-hop icon never forced Ventura to be together or maintained a relationship against her will.

However, Lane did allege that there's wrong on both sides, but that court testimonies did not tell the full story. Also, she hypothesizes that Kim Porter wouldn't want to handle any alleged issues with Combs publicly, but rather in private.

Elsewhere, Lala Lane also spoke on Diddy's alleged interactions with family and loved ones ahead of jury deliberation. He was apparently able to speak to some of them and read his Bible throughout the trial.