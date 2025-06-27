Diddy's Daughter Wipes Tears Away As Family Exits Trial's Closing Arguments

Diddy's defense team reportedly begins their closing arguments today, and we expect the Combs family to attend this wrap-up as well.

The Diddy trial heard a mountainous summary of allegations during the prosecution's closing arguments on Thursday (June 26). It was reportedly tough for Sean Combs to hear, but his family continues to stand right by his side as we near jury deliberations.

In a video caught by TMZ, you can see the family exiting the courtroom on Thursday after closing arguments from federal prosecutors wrapped up. Everyone was present. His mother Janice Combs, his daughter Chance, and his sons Justin, Christian "King," and Quincy made their way to an SUV outside of the Manhattan courthouse.

The Bad Boy mogul's twin daughters Jessie and D'Lila were also there. In the footage obtained by the outlet, you can see one of the 18-year-olds seemingly wiping a tear from her face after the prosecution's sprawling and scathing allegations. Diddy's specific charges allege racketeering, sex trafficking, and transportation with intent to commit prostitution.

Some family members have been in attendance throughout this entire legal process, whereas the twins did not attend every single trial day. Nevertheless, we assume that they will return to court today (Friday, June 27) to hear Diddy's defense team's closing arguments.

Diddy Trial
Defense lawyers for the New York executive allege that he maintained toxic, complex, but nonetheless consensual relationships. They do not paint his alleged actions with the same systemic, orchestrated brush that prosecutors used to argue for their case. Instead, they allege that the 55-year-old is facing trial for nothing more than his private sex life, and that allegations of criminal wrongdoing are misguided.

After the defense rests their case, the jury will deliberate before coming to a decision. We don't have a set timeline for this part of the case, as it could be much more complex or much more simple than folks would assume. But in any case, this trial is almost over.

Barring any logistical hiccups, we will see how the Diddy trial ends after almost two years of a massive scandal. There are still civil suits on the table for him to address, and we will see if this legal case's outcome impacts any of those.

