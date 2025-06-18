Diddy's Sexual Appetite Was Allegedly Too Much For One Male Escort

BY Cole Blake
MLS: Leagues Cup-Atlanta United FC at Inter Miami CF
Jul 25, 2023; Fort Lauderdale, FL, USA; Recording artist DJ Khaled and Sean Combs attend the game between Inter Miami CF and Atlanta United at DRV PNK Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Diddy's ongoing criminal trial was adjourned on Wednesday as one of the members of the jury called out sick.

The jury in Diddy's ongoing criminal trial saw numerous text messages between the Bad Boy mogul and Cassie in court on Tuesday, according to AllHipHop. During the cross-examination of DeLeassa Penland, a special agent with the US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York, Diddy's defense team brought forward several messages in an attempt to paint Cassie as a willing participant in his alleged "freak-offs."

At one point, attorney Teny Geragos referenced the male escort, Jules Theodore, who allegedly told Diddy: “I need rest, you guys are rabbits LOL." In other messages, Cassie mentioned being "horny and bored" to Diddy as well as having "sexy flashbacks" of their time together.

Cassie even mentioned wanting to have children with Diddy in one message in celebration of Father's Day. “I can’t wait until we have a baby, happy Father’s Day,” she wrote. When Diddy asked what she wanted to do, she replied: “I wish we could have freaked-off before you left.”

Diddy Trial Day 26
NFL: Super Bowl LII-Philadelphia Eagles vs New England Patriots
Feb 4, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Recording artist P. Diddy a/k/a Sean Combs prior to the game between the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images

Elsewhere during the cross-examination of Penland, Geragos played the jury explicit videos of Diddy and Cassie's alleged freak-offs. Only members of the jury were able to see what was on the files, but they watched for 10 minutes before the court broke for lunch, according to TMZ.

Diddy's trial kicked off, last month, after authorities originally arrested him in October 2024. He is facing one count of racketeering conspiracy; two counts of sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion; and two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution.

The trial will continue on Friday, as the court was adjourned on Wednesday after one of the jurors called out sick, according to CNN. Additionally, court will not be in session in New York City on Thursday in honor of Juneteenth.

