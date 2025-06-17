Diddy's Defense Team Voluntarily Shows Jurors "Freak-Off" Tapes

Diddy's defense team allowed jurors to view alleged "freak-off" videos during the Bad Boy mogul's criminal trial in New York City on Tuesday. According to TMZ, attorney Teny Geragos brought forward the videos while cross-examining DeLeassa Penland, a special agent with the US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York. Only the jury was allowed to see the videos in question. They reportedly watched 10 minutes of footage before taking their lunch break.

Prior to the videos, they also reviewed text messages between Cassie and Diddy. In one, Cassie allegedly wrote: "I'm always ready to freak off, it can be whenever." The defense is arguing that she was a willing participant in the encounters. Diddy glanced at the jury as they watched the explicit videos. He brought a copy of the book The Power of Positive Thinking with him to the courtroom.

Diddy Trial Day 25

Janice Combs (C), mother of Sean "Diddy" Combs, and Charlucci Finney, friend of Sean "Diddy" Combs (L) leave Manhattan Federal Court during a break on May 30, 2025, in New York City. A second former assistant to Sean "Diddy" Combs testified Thursday in the music mogul's federal trial, alledging he committed acts of violence against her and others, including sexual assault. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Diddy's trial kicked off, last month, after authorities originally arrested him in October 2024. He is facing one count of racketeering conspiracy; two counts of sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion; and two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution.

Elsewhere on Tuesday, prosecutors went over records for flight and hotel reservations for escorts that Diddy allegedly purchased on an American Express card. They also showed various hotel charges including a $500 bill for drape and carpet damage, a $950 invoice for “linen damage/deep cleaning.” and a $46,786 charge for “penthouse damage.”