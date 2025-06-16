Diddy's ongoing criminal trial continued on Monday with summary testimony from Ananya Sankar, a paralegal specialist at the US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York. On the stand, she read aloud alleged messages between Kristina Khorram, Diddy's former chief of staff, and one of his assistants, Ryan Lopez. The testimony has concerned further information about the logistics of the Bad Boy mogul's alleged hotel "freak-offs."

“Lol think I saw one of the cowboys today. You can spot them in a lobby like a escort. I forgot to tell you about it,” Lopez allegedly texted Khorram on December 29, 2019, according to CNN. Replying with a number of laughing emojis, Khorram wrote: “Btw how long is he gonna stay awake?” “Lol I’m guessing until tomorrow night,” Lopez responded.

In more messages, Kristina Khorram and Diddy's assistants allegedly planned hotel nights for him and Cassie in March 2016. They mention getting $4,000 to the hotel in cash. “Heads up, he’s probably about to do wild king tonight.” Khorram wrote at one point. One of the assistants wrote back: “Sh*t need to reup on baby oil and sh*t.”

At another point, in 2022, Khorram texted Diddy and Jane Doe: “Your damage charges on the one hotel are always high.” He also allegedly texted Jane to “ask them if they can bring up like 15 bath towels," and Diddy, "Jane asked if you could bring 5-10k cash, it’s all in your safe.”

Diddy Trial Day 24

Prior to Kristina Khorram's testimony, the latest day of Diddy's trial began with Judge Arun Subramanian officially dismissing a Black juror over inconsistent answers about his residency. On Friday, it was discovered that he had been living in New Jersey, despite claiming to be residing in the Bronx during jury selection.