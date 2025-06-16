New Diddy Trial Evidence Reveals Hotel Planning & Cleanup Logistics For Alleged "Freak-Offs"

BY Cole Blake 272 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
"Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Cassie (L) and Sean 'Diddy' Combs aka Puff Daddy attend the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for People.com)
The twenty-fourth day of Diddy's criminal trial kicked off in New York City on Monday morning with more testimony.

Diddy's ongoing criminal trial continued on Monday with summary testimony from Ananya Sankar, a paralegal specialist at the US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York. On the stand, she read aloud alleged messages between Kristina Khorram, Diddy's former chief of staff, and one of his assistants, Ryan Lopez. The testimony has concerned further information about the logistics of the Bad Boy mogul's alleged hotel "freak-offs."

“Lol think I saw one of the cowboys today. You can spot them in a lobby like a escort. I forgot to tell you about it,” Lopez allegedly texted Khorram on December 29, 2019, according to CNN. Replying with a number of laughing emojis, Khorram wrote: “Btw how long is he gonna stay awake?” “Lol I’m guessing until tomorrow night,” Lopez responded.

In more messages, Kristina Khorram and Diddy's assistants allegedly planned hotel nights for him and Cassie in March 2016. They mention getting $4,000 to the hotel in cash. “Heads up, he’s probably about to do wild king tonight.” Khorram wrote at one point. One of the assistants wrote back: “Sh*t need to reup on baby oil and sh*t.”

At another point, in 2022, Khorram texted Diddy and Jane Doe: “Your damage charges on the one hotel are always high.” He also allegedly texted Jane to “ask them if they can bring up like 15 bath towels," and Diddy, "Jane asked if you could bring 5-10k cash, it’s all in your safe.”

Read More: Former Diddy Bodyguard Roger Bonds Claims He Waited Outside Kim Porter's Home For Six Hours

Diddy Trial Day 24
MLS: Leagues Cup-Atlanta United FC at Inter Miami CF
Jul 25, 2023; Fort Lauderdale, FL, USA; Recording artist DJ Khaled and Sean Combs attend the game between Inter Miami CF and Atlanta United at DRV PNK Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Prior to Kristina Khorram's testimony, the latest day of Diddy's trial began with Judge Arun Subramanian officially dismissing a Black juror over inconsistent answers about his residency. On Friday, it was discovered that he had been living in New Jersey, despite claiming to be residing in the Bronx during jury selection.

A 57-year-old man who lives with his wife and two kids in Westchester County is replacing him on the jury. The judge also referenced an issue with another juror, but noted it is “in no way linked” to the problems with the dismissed juror. 

Read More: Tia Kemp, Rick Ross's Baby Mama, Wants More Of Diddy's Celebrity Friends To Show Up To Court

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
Diddy Juror Dismissed Trial Inconsistent Hip Hop News Music Diddy Juror Has Officially Been Dismissed From The Trial Due To Inconsistent Statements 654
Diddy Told Jane Needed Friendship After Cassie Lawsuit Hip Hop News Music Diddy Allegedly Told "Jane" He Needed Her Friendship Days After Cassie's Lawsuit 1248
Diddy Lawsuit Assaulting Minor Biggie Smalls Video Shoot Hip Hop News Music Diddy Hit With Seven-Plaintiff Lawsuit Accusing Him Of Assaulting Minor At Biggie Smalls Video Shoot 1483
Jane Diddy Condoms Freak Offs Hip Hop News Music “Jane” Alleges Diddy Didn’t Want Escorts Using Condoms During Freak Offs 1.9K