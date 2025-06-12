The Diddy trial has already gone over various evidence items amid its many witness testimonies, and folks are trying their best to keep tabs on both. Per TMZ, the latest exhibit filed in the case relates to the alleged relationship dynamic of "Jane" and Sean Combs.

For those unaware, the former is an anonymous alleged sex trafficking victim who used to date the Bad Boy mogul as well. In addition to her continued witness testimony on Wednesday (June 11), the jury also heard an alleged phone conversation between the two.

Kristina Khorram, Combs' employee often referred to as his chief of staff, allegedly recorded the alleged conversation. It took place three days after the explosive Diddy lawsuit and settlement that initiated his scandal on behalf of Cassie Ventura.

"Hey. I really need your friendship right now," Diddy allegedly told Jane. He allegedly asked her not to send any texts, which could be misinterpreted in the future. She allegedly called herself "f***ed up and twisted" as Combs explained his support to her and that she "ain't got to worry about nothing else."

Diddy Trial Day 21

February 15, 2015; New York, NY, USA; Recording artist Puff Daddy (Sean Combs a.k.a. Diddy, P. Diddy) during halftime of the 2015 NBA All-Star Game at Madison Square Garden. The West defeated the East 163-158. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images

From there, he allegedly told Jane he's sorry for how she feels and that his love for her is real. Puff also allegedly mentioned how he thought they both enjoyed "kinky s**t." "I'm just trying to stop all the madness," he allegedly remarked.

Then, Jane allegedly said that she can't sleep and that she had been crying for three days straight. "Yeah, but you know me," Combs allegedly replied. "Like, how are you just going to erase – like, you know me. This is when I need you to be there for me. You know me. You know what I’m saying? And you know we did all that s**t together."

Diddy and Jane's alleged interaction also saw him express concern over using phones and asking how he can help her. "I know that’s like how you saw things but just know that that’s not how I saw things and I just want you to know that," she allegedly remarked.