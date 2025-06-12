Diddy Allegedly Told "Jane" He Needed Her Friendship Days After Cassie's Lawsuit

"Jane" previously alleged that she had a nasty physical altercation with Diddy not long after Cassie Ventura filed her lawsuit against him.

The Diddy trial has already gone over various evidence items amid its many witness testimonies, and folks are trying their best to keep tabs on both. Per TMZ, the latest exhibit filed in the case relates to the alleged relationship dynamic of "Jane" and Sean Combs.

For those unaware, the former is an anonymous alleged sex trafficking victim who used to date the Bad Boy mogul as well. In addition to her continued witness testimony on Wednesday (June 11), the jury also heard an alleged phone conversation between the two.

Kristina Khorram, Combs' employee often referred to as his chief of staff, allegedly recorded the alleged conversation. It took place three days after the explosive Diddy lawsuit and settlement that initiated his scandal on behalf of Cassie Ventura.

"Hey. I really need your friendship right now," Diddy allegedly told Jane. He allegedly asked her not to send any texts, which could be misinterpreted in the future. She allegedly called herself "f***ed up and twisted" as Combs explained his support to her and that she "ain't got to worry about nothing else."

Diddy Trial Day 21
NBA: All Star Game
February 15, 2015; New York, NY, USA; Recording artist Puff Daddy (Sean Combs a.k.a. Diddy, P. Diddy) during halftime of the 2015 NBA All-Star Game at Madison Square Garden.

From there, he allegedly told Jane he's sorry for how she feels and that his love for her is real. Puff also allegedly mentioned how he thought they both enjoyed "kinky s**t." "I'm just trying to stop all the madness," he allegedly remarked.

Then, Jane allegedly said that she can't sleep and that she had been crying for three days straight. "Yeah, but you know me," Combs allegedly replied. "Like, how are you just going to erase – like, you know me. This is when I need you to be there for me. You know me. You know what I’m saying? And you know we did all that s**t together."

Diddy and Jane's alleged interaction also saw him express concern over using phones and asking how he can help her. "I know that’s like how you saw things but just know that that’s not how I saw things and I just want you to know that," she allegedly remarked.

Diddy allegedly suspected Jane and asked her if she was recording him, which she denied. "What you doing is not right," he allegedly said. Also, he allegedly mentioned the existence of a videotape and asked her to stay in contact with "KK," presumably Kristina Khorram.

