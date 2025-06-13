Jury In Diddy Trial Hears His Voice Message For "Jane" In Court

Diddy Trial Voice Message Jane Court Hip Hop News
Jan 04, 2005; Miami, FL, USA; Sean P. Diddy Combs on the sidelines during the 2005 Orange Bowl between the USC Trojans and the Oklahoma Sooners at Pro Player Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images (©) Copyright 2005 by Matthew Emmons / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Diddy allegedly called the anonymous alleged sex trafficking victim his "crack pipe," an alleged remark that already came up during trial.

The Diddy trial entered its 23rd day in court on Friday (June 13), and had already heard a lot this week via witness testimony and cross-examination. "Jane" took the stand, an anonymous alleged sex trafficking victim who dated Sean Combs throughout this decade up until his September arrest last year.

According to VladTV and CNN, her witness testimony also came with some new evidence presented by prosecutors. A voicemail the Bad Boy mogul allegedly left Jane was played for the jury in court. In it, he allegedly calls her his "crack pipe," referring to his alleged addiction to their alleged sex parties.

"We had a great time," Diddy allegedly told Jane. "Get your rest. You are the crack pipe. That’s my new name for you, ‘Crack Pipe.’ Or should I call you 'C.P.'? *laughs* I want you to stay in the light. We had a very good time together. So much f***ing fun. Now go rest up, get in your bag. *blows kisses* [...] Put your mind at ease. I had a great time. And I really, really want you to get some rest. I ain't know about you throwing up and all of that. That's when I was like, 'Hold up a second.' Alright, get some rest, baby. Love."

Diddy Trial Day 23
NBA: All Star Game
February 15, 2015; New York, NY, USA; Recording artist Puff Daddy (Sean Combs a.k.a. Diddy, P. Diddy) during halftime of the 2015 NBA All-Star Game at Madison Square Garden. The West defeated the East 163-158. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images

"He introduced me to this lifestyle under a lot of emotional pressure," Jane alleged concerning Diddy. "I was so hooked from the beginning on the love and affection. I fell in love with him, and I didn’t understand the terms of the relationship. It was this mix of love and pressure to do the things he desired. I felt I had to fulfill my duties as his girlfriend."

Elsewhere in the Diddy trial, prosecutors accused a juror of being dishonest during the selection process and now want to throw them out of the case. We will see whether or not that's successful.

This joins other skepticisms on both sides about the veracity and consistency of certain allegations and narratives. We still have a long way to go in the trial. So we can only expect more pieces of alleged evidence to emerge.

