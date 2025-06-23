Diddy Allegedly Tried To Haggle Over Escort Rates For "Freak-Offs"

The prosecution has finally called its final witness to the stand in Diddy's long-running sex trafficking and racketeering trial.

Diddy's criminal trial is finally nearing an end, yet major revelations are still being made in the courtroom. The Bad Boy mogul allegedly tried to negotiate for lower rates when hiring escorts for his "freak-off" parties, according to AllHipHop. Homeland Security Investigations agent Joseph Cerciello testified in the Bad Boy mogul's criminal trial on Monday and while doing so, showed text messages of him personally trying to haggle with the male escort service, Cowboys 4 Angels, for lower prices.

“Stop raising my rate. I am a long-timer," he allegedly told a representative for the service. While on the stand, Cerciello presented various other files and financial records. The prosecution has recently focused on Diddy allegedly paying for travel expenses for escorts, implying that the move could constitute alleged sex trafficking regardless of the act being consensual.

Diddy is facing one count of racketeering conspiracy; two counts of sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion; and two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. If convicted on all counts, he could face life in prison.

Diddy Trial
NBA: All Star Game
February 15, 2015; New York, NY, USA; Recording artist Puff Daddy (Sean Combs a.k.a. Diddy, P. Diddy) during halftime of the 2015 NBA All-Star Game at Madison Square Garden. The West defeated the East 163-158. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images

Elsewhere during Cerciello's time on the stand, he confirmed that he reviewed “multiple hours” of explicit videos related to the case. On Monday morning, the jury viewed some of the videos allegedly depicting Diddy, his former girlfriend who already testified under the pseudonym “Jane,” and a male escort. As they've done in the past, jurors watched the videos with headphones so no one else in the court could get a look.

Following Joseph Cerciello's testimony, the prosecution plans to rest its case. That will likely happen on Tuesday. The defense confirmed on Monday that they don't intend to call any witnesses for testimony and instead will only submit evidence. In turn, Diddy won't be taking the stand at any point. Judge Arun Subramanian intends to hold a charging conference on Wednesday with summations following on Thursday.

