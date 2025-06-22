Former Diddy Assistant's Testimony Fuels Speculation About Kim Porter

BY Caroline Fisher 248 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Former Diddy Assistant Testimony Kim Porter Hip Hop News
Kim Porter and Sean "P. Diddy" Combs during Royal Birthday Ball for Sean "P. Diddy" Combs - Red Carpet at Cipriani's in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by KMazur/WireImage)
Capricorn Clark took the stand in Diddy's trial last month and alleged that she was often in charge of booking hotels for "freak-offs."

As Diddy's legal battle persists, disturbing details of his alleged "freak-offs" continue to come to light. Earlier in his federal trial, for example, his former assistant Capricorn Clark alleged that she was frequently responsible for setting up the alleged sex parties. Allegedly, this included booking the hotel rooms, stocking them with any necessary items, and even cleaning them up afterwards.

Recently, personality and writer Touré pointed out that during her testimony, Clark alleged that she'd book one hotel per week for Cassie and another for Kim Porter.

"So she's saying that Kim was dealing with the same crap ... Capricorn was setting up rooms for both of them. She was putting the same stuff in both the rooms, she's going to Kim's room afterwards to sweep for stuff ... Diddy had Kim all up in the madness," he alleged in a clip shared by The Jasmine Brand on Instagram. "I didn't think it was happening with Kim."

Read More: 50 Cent Mocks Kanye West’s Wife Bianca Censori For Racy Outfit

Diddy Trial

Diddy was arrested last September and is now facing charges related to alleged sex trafficking and racketeering. If convicted, he could be looking at some serious time behind bars, including life in prison. Last month, his trial finally began. Cassie, Dawn Richard, Kid Cudi, and more have already taken the stand.

After some minor delays last week, his former assistant Brendan Paul also testified. Paul was arrested last March shortly after the Homeland Security raids of Diddy's Los Angeles and Miami mansions. Authorities reportedly found cocaine in his backpack while he was trying to board a plane with the Bad Boy founder.

Despite this, Paul insists he was not the mogul's drug mule, as has been alleged. “Now that Brendan has finally had the opportunity to tell the full story about his employment, we are hopeful that the last 15 months of defamatory statements about him will cease," his attorney Brian Bieber said in part after the testimony.

Read More: Diddy Allegedly Demanded $50K Back From Cassie & Alex Fine After Hearing Of Their Affair

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Brendan Paul Diddy Seal Team 6 Hip Hop News Music Brendan Paul Alleges Diddy Told Employees To Act Like Members Of “Seal Team 6” 814
Brendan Paul Diddy Drug Mule Instructed Buy Drugs Hip Hop News Music Brendan Paul Denies Being Diddy's Drug Mule And Claims He Was Allegedly Instructed To Buy Drugs 1420
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 65.0K
Brendan Paul Jane Freak-Offs Diddy Hip Hop News Music Brendan Paul Alleges “Jane” Never Seemed Hesitant About Freak-Offs With Diddy 1119