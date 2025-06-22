As Diddy's legal battle persists, disturbing details of his alleged "freak-offs" continue to come to light. Earlier in his federal trial, for example, his former assistant Capricorn Clark alleged that she was frequently responsible for setting up the alleged sex parties. Allegedly, this included booking the hotel rooms, stocking them with any necessary items, and even cleaning them up afterwards.

Recently, personality and writer Touré pointed out that during her testimony, Clark alleged that she'd book one hotel per week for Cassie and another for Kim Porter.

"So she's saying that Kim was dealing with the same crap ... Capricorn was setting up rooms for both of them. She was putting the same stuff in both the rooms, she's going to Kim's room afterwards to sweep for stuff ... Diddy had Kim all up in the madness," he alleged in a clip shared by The Jasmine Brand on Instagram. "I didn't think it was happening with Kim."

Diddy Trial

Diddy was arrested last September and is now facing charges related to alleged sex trafficking and racketeering. If convicted, he could be looking at some serious time behind bars, including life in prison. Last month, his trial finally began. Cassie, Dawn Richard, Kid Cudi, and more have already taken the stand.

After some minor delays last week, his former assistant Brendan Paul also testified. Paul was arrested last March shortly after the Homeland Security raids of Diddy's Los Angeles and Miami mansions. Authorities reportedly found cocaine in his backpack while he was trying to board a plane with the Bad Boy founder.