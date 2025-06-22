50 Cent Mocks Kanye West’s Wife Bianca Censori For Racy Outfit

Earlier this month, 50 Cent also trolled Kanye West for showing up to support Diddy amid his federal trial.

50 Cent is no stranger to voicing his unfiltered opinions online, and this weekend was certainly no exception. Recently, the mogul hopped on Instagram to throw a few jabs at model and architectural designer Bianca Censori, who is married to Kanye West. He shared a photo of her rocking an outfit made entirely out of candy, dissing her in his caption.

“Look at ye dirty little wife walking around the city naked [laughing emoji]," he wrote, as captured by joebuddenclips/fanpage on X. "LOL is she gonna be a victim later, this looks like free will to me. Any way it was really hot today." His post has since been deleted.

It comes just a few days after he trolled Ye for showing up to support Diddy amid his sex trafficking trial earlier this month.

Fat Joe 50 Cent
US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-GRAMMYS-AWARD-ARRIVALS
US rapper and producer Kanye West (R) and Australian model Bianca Censori arrive for the 67th Annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 2, 2025. (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

At the time, he shared an AI-generated image of himself in a white suit, similar to the all-white outfit Ye wore to the courthouse. "We are wearing white in honor of the freak offs," he declared in his caption. "Damn Ye you should have brought your dirty little wife with that Grammys outfit! @50centaction."

Throwing shade on social media isn't the only thing keeping 50 Cent busy these days. Recently, he was also named in former hypeman Terrance "T.A." Dixon's $20 million lawsuit against Fat Joe. In the lawsuit, Dixon alleges that Fat Joe previously "ordered a hit" on Fif.

50 Cent wasted no time, immediately weighing in on the shocking allegations in an Instagram post. "These baseless, accusations and claims are not credible," he said. "I’m sorry joe has to endure the public scrutiny and damage to his reputation. THIS A STICK UP ! 🤨I wrote this hook I should a kept this one."

