50 Cent Reacts To Lawsuit Accusing Fat Joe Of Ordering A Hit On Him

BY Zachary Horvath
NBA: Playoffs-New York Knicks at Indiana Pacers
May 27, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Curtis James Jackson III, known professionally as 50 Cent, is seen on court prior to the second quarter of game four of the eastern conference finals between the Indiana Pacers and the New York Knicks for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski via Imagn Images
Fat Joe's former hype man, Terrance "T.A." Dixon, filed a massive lawsuit on the New York rapper earlier this week.

Fat Joe had been left unbothered as of late. However, an ex-compatriot of his filed a mega lawsuit with some bombshell allegations. The man behind the legal filing is Terrance "T.A." Dixon, a former hype man. One of the wildest allegations of the bunch was that Joey Crack allegedly "ordered a hit" on 50 Cent.

Dixon alleges that the "Lean Back" rapper was attempting to murder the G-Unit boss around 2006-2007. If you remember, that's when the two powerhouses of mainstream rap in the Big Apple were beefing. As Dixon recalls, Joe once allegedly tracked 50 down in NY around this time.

He allegedly gathered a group of shooters to gun him down. However, the "Candy Shop" MC was allegedly heavily guarded and that allegedly forced Fat Joe to cancel the hit.

The lawsuit from Dixon states, "[Fat Joe] engaged in a calculated and premeditated conspiracy to murder rapper Curtis Jackson. But 50 Cent was surrounded by ‘Navy Seal’ type security, and the would-be assassins were afraid to make the attempt."

Furthermore, the Terror Squad spitter allegedly admitted to "placing a bag on 50 Cent’s head" and "trying to get this n**** for a minute." Of course, Fif caught wind of this news, and it led to him sharing his thoughts on his Instagram account.

Fat Joe Lawsuit

Overall, he feels awful that this is happening to his close friend and had nothing but sympathy for him. "These baseless, accusations and claims are not credible. I’m sorry joe has to endure the public scrutiny and damage to his reputation. THIS A STICK UP ! 🤨I wrote this hook I should a kept this one," he said.

Joe has since denied these allegations from Dixon, which surfaced on June 19. It was filed in the U.S. District Court Southern District of New York. Joe Tacopina, who represented A$AP Rocky in his recent assault case, is assisting Joe too.

He responded to the suit and dismissed the allegations entirely. "Law enforcement is aware of the extortionate demand at the heart of this scheme. The allegations against [Fat Joe] are complete fabrications – lies intended to damage his reputation and force a settlement through public pressure. [Fat Joe] will not be intimidated. We have taken legal action to expose this fraudulent campaign and hold everyone involved accountable."

Joe has yet to address this publicly himself at the time of writing. The lawsuit amounts to $20 million. Other allegations include financial fraud, intimidation through violence, sexual manipulation, sex acts with teenage girls, and coercion into recording sex acts.

