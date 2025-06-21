Fat Joe's former hype man Terrance "T.A." Dixon accused him of a series of disturbing crimes in a $20 million lawsuit, and he denies all the allegations against him. One of the most shocking aspects of the accusations, as reported by The Jasmine Brand on Instagram, is the allegation that Joey Crack once "ordered a hit" on 50 Cent.

The lawsuit claimed that this happened around 2006 or 2007, back when Fat Joe and 50 Cent's beef was active. Joe allegedly learned that Fif was at a New York venue, but he allegedly retracted the plan when the alleged shooters saw too much security around the G-Unit mogul.

"[Fat Joe] engaged in a calculated and premeditated conspiracy to murder rapper Curtis Jackson," the lawsuit reportedly alleged. "But 50 Cent was surrounded by ‘Navy Seal’ type security, and the would-be assassins were afraid to make the attempt."

Furthermore, Dixon's allegations against Fat Joe also include the claim that the Terror Squad boss once admitted to "placing a bag on 50 Cent’s head" and "trying to get this n***a for a minute." Other allegations include financial fraud, intimidation through violence, sexual manipulation, sex acts with teenage girls, and coercion into recording sex acts.

Fat Joe Lawsuit

Fat Joe denies the allegations against him. "Law enforcement is aware of the extortionate demand at the heart of this scheme," his attorney Joe Tacopina stated. "The allegations against [Fat Joe] are complete fabrications – lies intended to damage his reputation and force a settlement through public pressure. [Fat Joe] will not be intimidated. We have taken legal action to expose this fraudulent campaign and hold everyone involved accountable."

Meanwhile, this debacle actually has more history, as Fat Joe previously sued Terrance Dixon for defamation. He spread allegations online about his intimacy with minors, allegations which he denies.