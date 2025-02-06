Kanye West Defends Bianca Censori’s Shocking Grammys Look As Haters Mention His Late Mother

BY Caroline Fisher 230 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Marni - Front Row - Milan Fashion Week - Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025
MILAN, ITALY - FEBRUARY 23: Kanye West and Bianca Censori attends the Marni fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 on February 23, 2024 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images)
Ye has no regrets.

Bianca Censori is certainly no stranger to turning heads with her unique and often scandalous fashion statements. The Australian model did just this at the Grammys over the weekend, arriving with her husband Kanye West almost nude. On the red carpet, she removed a floor-length fur jacket to reveal her "invisible dress," which covered next to nothing. Unsurprisingly, the stunt immediately went viral and has since earned mixed reactions from social media users. While some think this was a total power move on Censori's part, others are outraged, and demand that she face some sort of punishment for her public nudity.

It doesn't look like that'll be happening anytime soon, however. Instead, Ye has been posting photos of Censori's jaw-dropping Grammys look nonstop on X, making it clear that he has no regrets. He even fired back at those asking what his late mother Donda would think. He argued that critics didn't know his mother like he did, and therefore have no right to bring her name into the mix.

Read More: Kanye West Tributes Irv Gotti Following Murder Inc Co-Founder's Death

What Did Bianca Censori Wear To The Grammys?
67th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
(L-R) Kanye West and Bianca Censori attend the 67th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

"My wife’s first red carpet opened a whole new world," he began. "I keep staring at this photo like I was staring in admiration that night Thinking wow I am so lucky to have a wife that is so smart talented brave and hot." Ye continued, revealing that Censori is in the process of shooting her first film. "She took a break from shooting her first film to make a movie in real life We Tailored that invisible dress 6 times And just like magic poof we disappeared," he wrote.

"Thank you to all the outlets who recognized us and gave us back the energy we put in But I have to give a shout out to the American Vogue team for writing an article that places my wife in a strong positive light and also recognizes rightful strength People asked how would your mother feel. You don’t know my mama b*tch," he concluded.

Read More: HNHH's Black History Month Playlist Of Power: Songs Of Strength & Struggle

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Marni Fall/Winter 2024 Fashion Show - Milan Fashion Week - Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 Streetwear Bianca Censori Flaunts Her Figure In Skin-Tight Outfit In Japan With Kanye West 5.3K
Prototypes: Front Row - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Spring/Summer 2025 Music Bianca Censori's Barely There Top Leaves Little To The Imagination As She Hits Paris Without Kanye West 19.7K
Prototypes: Front Row - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Spring/Summer 2025 Streetwear Bianca Censori’s Tiny Dress Turns Heads During Dinner With Kanye West’s Kids 37.1K
FC Internazionale v Atlético Madrid: Round of 16 First Leg - UEFA Champions League 2023/24 Streetwear Bianca Censori Goes Furry For Dinner With Ye & North West 16.2K