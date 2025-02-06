Kanye West Defends Bianca Censori’s Shocking Grammys Look As Haters Mention His Late Mother

Bianca Censori is certainly no stranger to turning heads with her unique and often scandalous fashion statements. The Australian model did just this at the Grammys over the weekend, arriving with her husband Kanye West almost nude. On the red carpet, she removed a floor-length fur jacket to reveal her "invisible dress," which covered next to nothing. Unsurprisingly, the stunt immediately went viral and has since earned mixed reactions from social media users. While some think this was a total power move on Censori's part, others are outraged, and demand that she face some sort of punishment for her public nudity.

It doesn't look like that'll be happening anytime soon, however. Instead, Ye has been posting photos of Censori's jaw-dropping Grammys look nonstop on X, making it clear that he has no regrets. He even fired back at those asking what his late mother Donda would think. He argued that critics didn't know his mother like he did, and therefore have no right to bring her name into the mix.

What Did Bianca Censori Wear To The Grammys?

(L-R) Kanye West and Bianca Censori attend the 67th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

"My wife’s first red carpet opened a whole new world," he began. "I keep staring at this photo like I was staring in admiration that night Thinking wow I am so lucky to have a wife that is so smart talented brave and hot." Ye continued, revealing that Censori is in the process of shooting her first film. "She took a break from shooting her first film to make a movie in real life We Tailored that invisible dress 6 times And just like magic poof we disappeared," he wrote.