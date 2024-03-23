Bianca Censori "Hesitant" For Kanye West & Her Father To Meet About Her Racy Outfits: Report

Kanye West and Bianca Censori's relationship has stirred up quite a bit of controversy in recent months. It's rumored to have sparked concerns among the model's loved ones, including her father. Earlier this month, it was even reported that he wanted to meet with Ye to discuss her scandalous fashion statements.

A source told DailyMail that her family fears she's been turned into a “trashy commodity,” and thinks a serious conversation is in order. “Bianca’s father Leo wants to have a proper sit down with Kanye," the source claimed. "And ask him what the hell he is thinking when he parades Bianca around like a trashy naked trophy pony."

Bianca Censori's Father Wants To Talk To Ye

Kanye West and Bianca Censori are seen on May 13, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

“He wants to ask Kanye what he would do if his daughters North, or Chicago, were seen in public half-naked in outfits encouraged by their husbands," they added. "He knows that there is no way in hell that Kanye would allow this for his daughters so it makes no sense why he would encourage this for his own wife." Now, another source says that Censori's dad has invited the couple to Australia for the discussion. Reportedly, she's not too thrilled about it.

“Kanye has been invited to go to Australia and Bianca is hesitant to allow this to happen because she knows how her father will react,” they claim. Censori's family has previously been described as "Australian mob royalty," with her father having served five years in prison for heroin possession in the 80s. Her uncle Eris is also serving a life sentence for murder, and is known as "Melbourne's Al Capone." What do you think of Bianca Censori's father reportedly wanting to meet with her and Ye about her fashion choices? What about her being "hesitant" about the discussion? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

