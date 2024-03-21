Kanye West Buys Bianca Censori A Brand New Porsche

Kanye West and his model wife Bianca Censori have seemingly been completely inseparable for the better part of a year now. It dates back to when they were causing controversy in Europe for her scantily clad outfits, something she's continued since the pair returned to the US. She was also present during the rapper's recent Rolling Loud VULTURES listening party. She was spotted backstage hanging out with Kim Kardashian, though things seemed surprisingly okay between the pair.

Now, a new video is making the rounds online. In the clip a fan appears to have captured the rapper buying his wife a brand new Porsche. The clip they shared sees the two having a conversation with a dealer and Bianca sitting in the drivers seat of one of the cars. The video was shared to Twitter by the Donda Times Kanye West fan page which also confirms that they went through with the purchase of a new car. Check out the full video below.

Kanye West Gets Bianca Censori A Porsche

Earlier this year Kanye West released his new album VULTURES 1. It was supposedly the first part of a trilogy of volumes of VULTURES albums, though the second part didn't arrive on its originally announced release date. Despite that, some behind-the-scenes previews have shown that West is still hard at work on recording new material.

Bianca Censori has also repeatedly drawn attention for her outfits. Most recently she was dressed pretty skimpy for a lunchtime Cheesecake Factory date with West earlier this week. Before that she went with an almost completely see-through look while out and about earlier this week. She seems to be purposefully attempting to push the boundaries of how revealing her looks can be with each new fit. What do you think of Kanye West buying Bianca Censori a new Porsche? Do you think West will follow up on his promise and release three entire VULTURES albums this year? Let us know in the comment section below.

