Kanye West At Rolling Loud: Transgender Woman Who Was Attacked In Mosh Pit Speaks Out

Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign delivered a performance at Rolling Loud on Thursday last week. However, as we reported, the performance wasn't fantastic. The two mostly just stood on the stage and walked around as music played over the top. Overall, it was fairly underwhelming, and fans were quick to point that out on social media. Unfortunately, it seems like things were more eventful in the crowd, but for all of the wrong reasons. By now, you have probably seen the footage of the transgender woman who was attacked while in a moshpit. It was upsetting to watch, as the woman was left bloodied and fearful for her life.

Recently, the woman who was attacked, Blu Linares, spoke to TMZ about what went down. As she explains, she was simply dancing to the music when a moshpit broke out. Subsequently, she got pushed into someone who then blamed her for what went down. This led to what she said were transphobic insults and some physical attacks. She was left with a gash in the middle of her forehead, and it was all a very scary scene. As she noted, the whole attack "felt transphobic."

Kanye West Mosh Pit Turned Violent

This is not a good look for Kanye West and his fanbase. His new fans already have a bad reputation for holding white nationalist views, and typically, transphobia comes with the territory. So far, Ye nor Ty Dolla Sign have denounced what these fans did. In fact, if you were to go on social media, you would see most of the comments from fans in regards to this situation, are painting Linares to be the aggressor. It has been jarring to watch play out, and we just hope that Linares is doing okay and taking care of herself.

Let us know what you think of this situation, in the comments section down below, and please be respectful. Do you believe Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign should apologize? Or at the very least, urge their crowds and fans to be more respectful? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

