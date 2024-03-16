Kanye West Fans Brawl At Rolling Loud, Transgender Woman Left Bloody

Kanye West's recent performance with Ty Dolla Sign at Rolling Loud California has resulted in a great deal of controversy. While countless fans eagerly awaited the opportunity to catch the Vultures artists live, many left wishing they had just stayed home. Since their set, they've been called out for what attendees say was a lazy performance, and even been accused of "scamming" the audience.

Unfortunately, however, bad reviews aren't the only negative thing to come out of the set. According to various clips shared online, a brawl broke out in the crowd at one point following a heated argument. In the disturbing footage, a transgender woman and a cisgender man are seen going after each other as onlookers egg them on, with one even shouting "Worldstar!" Shortly after the fight broke out, she appeared to get punched in the nose, causing her to bleed. At the time of writing, it remains unclear what prompted the fight, or if anyone involved was seriously injured.

Kanye West & Ty Dolla Sign's Rolling Loud Set Sparks Controversy

Rappers Ty Dolla $ign & Kanye West perform onstage during the "Vultures 1" playback concert during Rolling Loud 2024 the at Hollywood Park Grounds on March 14, 2024 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

Kanye West's recent performance at Rolling Loud isn't the only thing he's received backlash for as of late. During a recent interview with Big Boy TV, the Chicago MC claimed that he was the mind behind the past 20 years of music. Of course, this prompted various viewers to share their own takes.

"I invented every style of music of the past 20 years," he said, "I created the genre. I created The Weeknd genre, Trav, Drake... Everybody. I'm gonna go ahead and say, with all love, Future and Thug also." What do you think of Kanye West fans getting into a fight at Rolling Loud? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

