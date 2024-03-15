Kanye West Claims He Created All Popular Music From The Last 20 Years

For better or worse, it's impossible to tell the story of hip-hop, or that of popular music in the 21st century, without mentioning Ye. Although he's still in a heap of controversy due to his antisemitic remarks and his interpersonal relationships, his impact on music and pop culture is among the most undeniable and enduring of the past few decades at this point. While the Chicago artist has not always used this influence and power responsibly, he's very cognizant of it. Moreover, he recently sat down with Big Boy for a rare new interview, lining up with a backlash-inducing Rolling Loud L.A. performance with Ty Dolla $ign, who also joined them.

"And of this music game, I am, but not under Lucian," Ye remarked, likely referencing UMG CEO Lucian Grainge. "You know what I'm saying, I invented every style of music of the past 20 years. I created the genre. I created The Weeknd genre, Trav, Drake... Everybody. I'm gonna go ahead and say, with all love, Future and Thug also. Because the autotune album. 808s, if you think about it. Everybody think about Trav, Weeknd, and Drake, but no one thinks about Future and Thug also. Autotune album. Now everyone, they added what it was to it. But here's a new genre. It's called the 'making your own money' genre."

Ye Speaks On His Influence With Big Boy: Watch Clip

Of course, this is pretty undeniable, as Ye changed a lot for hip-hop in the 2000s as far as sound, image, and ethos. That transformation continued throughout the 2010s, and there's no other artist in hip-hop who's remained as magnanimous and relevant for three decades... again, for better or worse. As fans still await VULTURES 2, there's been a lot of debate over whether the 46-year-old still has what it takes musically. Even though there are more important moral and ethical questions to answer concerning his career right now, it's undeniable that his ability to resonate and create new moments remains untouched.

Meanwhile, do you agree with the "HOODRAT" artist's assessment of his career? Will the "making your own money" genre make a comeback amid adidas' losses? However you may feel, drop your thoughts down in the comments section below. Also, for more news and the latest updates on Ye, check back in with HNHH.

