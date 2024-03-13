Rich The Kid Reveals The Roles For Kanye West & Ty Dolla $ign On Upcoming LP "Life's A Gamble"

Rich The Kid is pushing all of his chips to the center of the table for his next record.

Rich The Kid has been laying low for the majority of these last couple of years. However, 2024 appears to be the year that we get to hear more from the Queens, New York native. The big reason for that is his guest appearance on Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign's VULTURES banger "CARNIVAL." It is has become one of the biggest tracks in hip-hop, but also in general. The song just went number one on the Billboard Hot 100 and it still sits atop the TikTok Top 50 as well.

However, Rich The Kid has plenty more going on than just that one track. Fairly soon, he will be returning with his first solo record in four years. Life's a Gamble is expected sometime this spring and there are lots of rumors swirling around who will be featured on it. But, according to HipHopDX, we can now officially say Rich The Kid will be working with Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign in some shape or form.

Rich The Kid, Ye, & Ty Are Uniting Once More

It would be revealed through a now deleted Instagram post from Rich in which he was also thanking people for getting "CARNIVAL" to go number one. In the caption we now know that Ye and Ty will be handling executive production duties. "Thank you to all the fans, my family that always support love! #V2 & My album exec prod. by Ye & Ty$ OTW." This is certainly exciting news, given the track record of the VULTURES creators. With all of this hype around Life's a Gamble, hopefully, it does better with the fans.

What are your thoughts on Rich The Kid recruiting Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign to executive produce Life's a Gamble? Do you think this will be an underrated release in 2024, why or why not? When do you see him releasing the album? Who do you want to see featured on the record and why? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Rich The Kid, Kanye West, and Ty Dolla $ign. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on around the world of music.

