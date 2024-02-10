Rich The Kid Calls Kanye West "The GOAT," Says He's Betting $1M On The Super Bowl

Rich the Kid has declared Kanye West "the GOAT" during a sidewalk interview with Baller Alert. "He is the GOAT, no debate," Rich said. It's a fitting declaration as Rich recently collabed with Kanye and Playboi Carti for "Carnival", which appears on Kanye & Ty Dolla $ign's now-released Vultures I. "Carnival" also caused some pre-release controversy as Ozzy Osbourne claimed that the song contained an uncleared Black Sabbath sample.

Furthermore, the impromptu interview also saw Rich reveal that he is planning to drop a massive bet on the Super Bowl. Rich said he was going to place a $1 million bet on Sunday's game. The Chiefs and 49ers face off in Vegas in a rematch of the 2020 Super Bowl. An estimated $23.1 billion has been bet on the matchup. That eclipses the estimated $16B put down on bets for last year's game between the Chiefs and Eagles. However, Rich refused to say which team he was putting his money on. Born and raised in Queens, it's hard to say which team Rich will be backing.

Rich The Kid Announces Stacked New Album

However, Super Bowl shenanigans and GOAT debate weigh-ins aren't the only things that Rich has been up to lately. Rich recently announced that he will be dropping Life's A Gamble, his first new album in four years. Furthermore, the new project, which Rich says he has been working on since 2022, is stacked with features. Kanye West, Rob49, Offset, and Travis Barker have all been confirmed for the album, with more features expected to be announced.

Meanwhile, Rich was also spotted filming a music video at a Hawks game alongside Quavo. It's unclear if that is for Life's A Gamble or the rumored joint collab between himself, the former Migos member, and Kanye. Rich has said that Life's A Gamble will be out "Spring 2024" so expect more news in the coming months. Are you excited for the album? Let us know in the comments.

