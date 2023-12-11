Rich The Kid Arrested During Bomb Threat In Miami: Report

Rich The Kid recently stayed at the SLS Hotel in South Beach, Miami, where he faced a bizarre and rebellious arrest. Moreover, when he arrived at the building on Sunday night during Art Basel festivities, he found that police surrounded the perimeter, as the responded to an active bomb threat. Thus, no one could enter, and the "Big Pimpin" rapper told officers that he had to reach his hotel room. They maintained that no one could enter while they searched the premises and investigated the threat, and he would have to wait until they finished. But the Queens native wasn't having it, even after police told him they would arrest him if he tried to get in.

Allegedly, according to what law enforcement told TMZ, he responded to their warning with, "I'll bond out in 20 minutes." Then, Rich The Kid went to another corner of the hotel, where the officers he met told him basically the same thing. According to their testimony, he challenged them with, "Stop me," and jumped the fence. When the "Still Movin'" MC entered SLS, he met a K-9 unit who instructed him to leave, but he refused. Instead, he loitered in the driveway, and police then arrested him and took him in on two misdemeanor charges: trespassing and resisting an officer without violence.

Rich The Kid Performing At An Atlanta Hawks Game

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 02: Rapper Rich The Kid performs during halftime during Brooklyn Nets vs Atlanta Hawks game at State Farm Arena on April 02, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

However, this isn't all that Rich The Kid has to deal with when it comes to being accountable for his actions. During a recent interview with The Shade Room, he reflected on his cheating scandal with fiancée Tori Brixx, for which he had publicly apologized. "I’m fighting for my family," the 31-year-old shared. "Got to go hard for what you want. She definitely is my family. We been together for, like, six years. I definitely see myself with her for the rest of my life, I’d be a fool to do anything else."

Meanwhile, the couple came together since then, and seem to be in a much better place. As of writing this article, he doesn't seem to have addressed this recent arrest on social media. But hopefully the couple continues this upward trajectory despite some legal trouble. On that note, log back into HNHH for more news and the latest updates on Rich The Kid.

