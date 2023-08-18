Rich The Kid And Luh Tyler Team Up For “Big Pimpin”

Rich The Kid has returned with another single, but this time he calls on teen rap sensation Luh Tyler. Spanning over two minutes, “Big Pimpin” is the rappers’ bragfest about their wealth. Rich recently shared the news about the new track with fans via Instagram. He’s also recently collaborated with several other artists, including Fivio Foreign, Jay Critch, Lil Tjay, and others.

An accompanying visual for the song was uploaded to YouTube on Thursday (August 17). Together, the pair seems to be a hit with fans. “I am a 47 year old Hip Hop fan diagnosed with progeria and this song entirely shifted my views of new gen rap man. Nothing short of a masterpiece. I pray one day my music can touch masses like Rich The Kid. But for now I’m just happy being a fan,” one person commented. In a similar vein, others expressed their excitement about the collab: ‘Rich & Tyler went CRAZYYYY.

Is Rich The Kid Gearing Up For A New Album?

The rapper confirmed to Sidedoor Magazine in April that he was working on something special. It is expected that his next album will come out before the end of the year. As for the creative process, Rich claims that he does not need much. “The vibes with me in the studio are basically… smoking and having good energy and good friends around,” he says.

He also shared with the publication about how he’s been able to grow as an artist. “As an artist I feel like I’ve grown in a lot of ways— [by] trying out different stuff, working with different artists, really just experimenting with music as an artist. I feel like it’s dope to experiment and fuck with different genres; I’ve done a lot of Latin songs in the last three years that I haven’t put out yet, some afrobeat records, just different types of vibes [than I’m used to],” he says.

Quotable Lyrics:

She been making it clap, no hands

Making love to the money, romance

Could’ve bought a chain but I bought land

Why he hating? He a whole fan

With the gang, yeah, the whole clan

Big pimping, trap kitchen

