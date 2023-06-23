In a recent interview with The Shade Room, Rich the Kid discussed allegations that he cheated on his fiancée Tori Brixx. Rumors circulated earlier this year that the rapper had gotten another woman pregnant, then offered her $35,000 in “hush money” to keep it a secret. He later shared a public apology to Brixx. During the interview, Rich the Kid explains his plans to move forward with his fiancée, revealing that he’s in the process of “fighting” for his family.

During the interview, his talks about his apology, claiming that he felt the need to do it publicly because the situation unfolded publicly. He went on to reveal that he still plans to marry Brixx in the future. “I’m fighting for my family,” he explains, “[you’ve] got to go hard for what you want.” He continued, sharing how much Brixx means to him and telling the host that he plans on sticking with her for the long haul. “She definitely is my family. We been together for like six years,” he says. “I definitely see myself with her for the rest of my life, I’d be a fool to do anything else.”

In April, a woman reportedly sued Rich the Kid for failing to honor a “hush money” agreement. The woman claimed the rapper agreed to pay her to stay quiet after she became pregnant with his child. Allegedly, the two also agreed that she would terminate the pregnancy. The unnamed woman additionally accused Rich the Kid of battery in the lawsuit.

”I’d like to make a public apology to my best friend, my lover and fiancée, for any disrespect, disloyalty or allegations of anything,” he wrote on Instagram following news of the lawsuit. “I’m a grown man I’ve done wrong and I’m owning up and asking for forgiveness from a beautiful strong woman that has taken care of not only me but our family for years… I’m not like these other… I know I’ve been wrong and will fix it love you @toribrixx and I am so sorry.”

