- RelationshipsKevin Hart & Eniko Parrish: Relationship TimelineThe couple have been through thick and thin together. By Demi Phillips
- RelationshipsRich The Kid Addresses Cheating Scandal: "All Men Make Mistakes"Rich the Kid says he's "fighting" for his family.By Caroline Fisher
- SportsNia Long Thanks Stephen A. Smith For Saying She Deserves An ApologyThe actress quoted Malcolm X in her appreciative response to Smith.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SportsThe Ime Udoka Saga: What We KnowEverything You Should Know About Ime Udoka And Nia Long.By Muhammad Farhan
- RelationshipsNia Long Speaks On Dating After Split From Ime UdokaThe star actress said she only has her "eye on one person" on "The Drew Barrymore Show."By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- RelationshipsNia Long Finds "New Places And Spaces" After Fiancé Ime Udoka's Cheating ScandalThe actress hadn't commented on her fiancé's behavior, but some new IG posts seem to indicate she's over him.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureLil Duval Believes Nia Long Will Go Back To Ime Udoka Following Cheating ScandalHis tweet has hundreds of social media users debating with each other.By Lawrencia Grose
- SportsIme Udoka Breaks His Silence Following Cheating Scandal: " I Am Sorry" "I accept the team's decision." By hnhh
- RelationshipsBeyoncé Appears To Reference JAY-Z's Infidelity & Beef With Solange Several Times On "Renaissance""We don't need the world's acceptance / They're too hard on me / They're too hard on you, boy," the mother of three sings on "Plastic On The Sofa."By Hayley Hynes
- TVKardashian-Jenners Called Out For Staging Tristan Thompson Family Meeting On Reality ShowFans of the Kardashian-Jenners are accusing them of not being real enough on their series.By Hayley Hynes
- EntertainmentAmber Rose & AE Spotted On Family Outing After Emotional Public ApologyThe two were spotted together in public following AE's apology for cheating.By Nancy Jiang
- GossipTristan Thompson Once Again Threatens Sydney Chase With Legal ActionThe pro baller is requesting Chase provide evidence of the alleged text messages or fall back on her claims. By Madusa S.
- Pop CultureDerrick Jaxn's Wife Defends Her Appearance In Her Husband's Viral IG ConfessionYou see a bonnet, but Derrick Jaxn's wife Da'Naia Jackson sees the helmet of salvation.By Joshua Robinson
- RelationshipsRelationship Expert Derrick Jaxn's Cheating Scandal Prompts A Cringy IG ConfessionalAfter being blasted for repeatedly cheating on his wife, relationship expert Derrick Jaxn finally came clean in an awkard Instagram video, in which he confesses to his marital wrongdoings.By Joshua Robinson
- RelationshipsMalik Beasley Allegedly Kicked Montana Yao & Their Son Out Of The HouseThe two have had multiple disagreements over their son, Makai. By hnhh
- RelationshipsMalik Beasley's Wife Speaks Out After Filing For Divorce: "I'm Pretty Confused"Since reportedly filing for divorce from Malik Beasley, Montana Yao has released a statement via Instagram, addressing the situation.By Ellie Spina
- Pop CultureLarsa Pippen Gets Dragged For Posting About "Anyone Dealing With Heartache"Larsa Pippen is being roasted on Instagram after sharing a message, praying "for anyone dealing with heartache," amid rumors that she's dating a married man.By Ellie Spina
- RelationshipsMalik Beasley's Wife Allegedly Cheated On Him With NFL StarAmid rumors that Malik Beasley cheated on his wife, Montana Yao, with Larsa Pippen, even more rumors surface that Yao cheated on Beasley as well. By Ellie Spina
- RelationshipsDJ Envy Says He Told On Himself After Cheating On His WifeIn a recent "Behind Every Man" exclusive, DJ Envy revealed how he came clean to his wife about cheating on her.By Ellie Spina
- GossipScotty Pippen Jr. "Likes" Tweets About Larsa Pippen & Malik Beasley ScandalLarsa Pippen's son Scotty Pippen Jr. is seemingly tired of his mother's shenanigans after the Malik Beasley scandal.By Alex Zidel
- CrimeConnecticut Police Chief Charged By FBI With Multiple FeloniesThe Police Chief of Bridgeport Connecticut surrendered to authorities.By Isaiah Cane