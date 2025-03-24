Blacc Zacc Kicks Renni Rucci Out Of Their House Amid Alleged Cheating Scandal With Kevin Gates

Blacc Zacc and Renni Rucci got into a heated confrontation over allegations of infidelity in their relationship during a recent livestream on Instagram. "You cheat in real life, not me," Rucci yells at Zacc at one point, as caught by Hollywood Unlocked. The latest argument comes after Kevin Gates apparently referenced her on a new song. "That's a song from five years ago," Rucci tells Zacc. Rucci and Gates have collaborated multiple times over the years, including on the singles “Hands On Ya Knees” and “Boat to Virginia.” As Zacc blames the turmoil over her work in reality television, Rucci says: “Love & Hip-Hop didn’t make you cheat on me." The drama ended with Zacc allegedly kicking Rucci out of their shared house.

Fans on social media have been widely coming to Renni Rucci's defense over the fight with Blacc Zacc. "That man is going through something that has NOTHING to do with you and is taking his hate and anger out on you! It’s so hard but I hope she leaves no matter what he says after this," one user wrote on Instagram. Another added: "A man could never speak to me this way. Ladies the minute a man yells and calls u h-b ect. ABORT MISSION."

Are Blacc Zacc & Renni Rucci Still Together?

As of Monday morning, neither Blacc Zacc nor Renni Rucci have officially announced a breakup. The two have been publicly dating for a number of years and even share seven-month-old son. Kevin Gates has also yet to comment on the drama his recent release has caused in the relationship.