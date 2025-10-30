Blacc Zacc Arrested Over Alleged Murder-For-Hire Plot In South Carolina

Blacc Zacc Alleged Murder-For-Hire Hip Hop News
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 23: Blacc Zacc visits the SiriusXM Studios on January 23, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)
Blacc Zacc pleaded not guilty to charges of RICO conspiracy, murder in aid of racketeering, and more this week.

Blacc Zacc has run into some serious legal trouble, and it could result in a life-long prison sentence. Earlier this week, the South Carolina-born performer was arrested in Spartanburg on multiple charges, per WIS News 10. The charges include RICO conspiracy, murder in aid of racketeering, gun violations, and more.

In a federal indictment, prosecutors accuse Blacc Zacc of founding an alleged street gang, Dirty Money Entertainment (DME). They allege that he orchestrated a murder-for-hire plot back in 2021, after a rival gang member stole a diamond chain.

He pleaded not guilty before a federal magistrate yesterday (October 29). He's scheduled to attend a detention hearing in Greenville on Monday, and the U.S. Attorney’s Office wants him to remain behind bars pending trial. At the time of writing, Blacc Zacc's team has not publicly addressed the arrest.

Blacc Zacc Arrested
Da Baby In Concert - New York, NY
Recording artist Blacc Zacc backstage at PlayStation Theater on June 16, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

This isn't the only controversy Blacc Zacc has been involved in this year, however. Back in March, he also got into a huge fight with his then-partner Renni Rucci, which ultimately resulted in a breakup. It all started over a Kevin Gates song, which led Blacc Zacc to believe that Rucci had cheated on him.

She denied the allegations, claiming that the song was far from new. "That's a song from five years ago," she insisted during a livestream. "You cheat in real life, not me." Despite her attempts to convince him, he ended up kicking her out of their house.

This sparked outrage among many social media users, who felt like Blacc Zacc was entirely in the wrong. As for Rucci, she appeared to take the split well. "He ain't the first n***a to cheat. He ain't gonna be the last n***a to cheat," she told her followers after they went their separate ways.

