Blacc Zacc Reportedly Could Face The Death Penalty After Federal Murder-for-Hire And RICO Charges

Columbia rapper Blacc Zacc is facing the most severe consequences possible under federal law. According to a new report from South Carolina outlet The State, the artist, born Zachary Chapman, is now under consideration for the death penalty after being charged in an alleged murder-for-hire plot. Additionally, he's charged for a wide-reaching RICO conspiracy connected to drug trafficking, robberies, and gang activity.

Federal court documents outline a 22-page indictment accusing Blacc Zacc of leading Dirty Money Entertainment, which authorities claim functions as a street gang operating across South Carolina. One of the most serious allegations stems from a September 2021 incident, in which prosecutors say Zacc placed a bounty on a rival gang member he believed stole his diamond chain. That man was shot and killed the following month.

Because the charges include murder in furtherance of a criminal enterprise, the case now qualifies for the federal death penalty. The U.S. Justice Department will ultimately decide whether to pursue it, a process that could take months.

In preparation, the court has already appointed “learned counsel,” a requirement in federal capital cases. Bill Nettles, a former U.S. Attorney for South Carolina and one of the state’s top defense attorneys, will serve in that role according to the reports. He will be joined by attorney John Warren, as the law requires a second counsel to assist.

Blacc Zacc Faces Death Penalty

Blacc Zacc was arrested on October 28 by the U.S. Marshals Service and is currently being held in Spartanburg County Jail without bond. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

If federal prosecutors choose to pursue the death penalty, the case would become one of the highest-profile capital prosecutions in South Carolina in recent years, especially given Blacc Zacc’s status in the local rap scene. As of now, no trial date has been set, and his legal team has not publicly commented.