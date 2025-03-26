Renni Rucci Breaks Silence On Blacc Zacc Kicking Her Out Of Their House Over Kevin Gates Drama

Renni Rucci reflected on the viral argument she got into with her boyfriend, Blacc Zacc, during a recent livestream on Instagram. They had both gotten in a major fallout, which Rucci recorded on social media, and ended with Zacc kicking her out of their house. "He ain't the first n***a to cheat. He ain't gonna be the last n***a to cheat," she remarked to her followers.

When The Neighborhood Talk posted a clip from Renni Rucci's livestream on Instagram, fans went after Blacc Zacc. "So, not only does he cheat but he publicly shames you and throws you out the house with 3 kids ? At least the bills are paid as she’s been saying, I guess," one user wrote. Another added: "It was midnight renni telling you and the kids to get out this is not about cheating more so of respecting your self I think that went over your head!"

Are Renni Rucci & Blacc Zacc Still Together?

The exact status of Renni Rucci and Blacc Zacc's relationship remains unclear. The two have been publicly dating for a number of years and even share seven-month-old son. The latest drama began after Kevin Gates apparently referenced Rucci on a new song, which upset Zacc. "That's a song from five years ago," Rucci pleaded with him during her original livestream on social media. "You cheat in real life, not me," she yelled. Rucci and Gates have collaborated multiple times over the years, including on the singles “Hands On Ya Knees” and “Boat to Virginia.” Renni is also best known for appearing on Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta.